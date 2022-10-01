  
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul seeks fair compensation for families of Covid victims

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 1, 2022, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2022, 12:44 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary & Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah and other leaders during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district (PTI Photo)
 Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary & Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah and other leaders during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called for fair compensation for families of COVID-19 victims and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "why are you denying them their right".

Gandhi on Friday interacted with family members of some coronavirus patients who died due to oxygen shortage, at Gundlupet in Karnataka during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Sharing a video from that interaction, the former Congress chief on Saturday tweeted, "Prime Minister, do listen to Pratiksha, who lost her father due to BJP govt's COVID mismanagement."

She pleads for government support to pursue her education and meet her family's needs, Gandhi said.

"Don't families of COVID victims deserve fair compensation? Why are you denying them their right," he asked.

According to a statement issued by the Congress, during an interaction with Gandhi, the family members of the victims, expressed their anger against the BJP government that it did not even acknowledge the deaths of their loved ones.

"Words of small girl child Pratiksha, made everyone teary eyed in the hall. She was stating the apathy witnessed by her mother, who is jobless after the death of her father," the statement said.

