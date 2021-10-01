Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2021 SC notice to Centre ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC notice to Centre on PIL against Aadhar as mandatory ID proof for vaccination

ANI
Published Oct 1, 2021, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 2:41 pm IST
The PIL was filed by Siddharthshankar Sharma, a Pune based lawyer and social activist
People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)
 People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on a petition seeking directions to eliminate the mandatory pre-condition of submitting Aadhar details in the CO-WIN portal for the COVID-19 vaccination centre and vaccinator while verifying an individual for the administration of the vaccine.

A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud sought response from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and UIDAI on the matter.

 

The plea also sought direction that directing the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to make the necessary changes to the Co-WIN portal in consonance with the relief sought.

It further sought direction from the Centre to update the Co-WIN portal with appropriate software and technical know-how rendering the same user-friendly, easy to use and access for all the citizens of India.

The plea urged that authorities should not insist on the production of the Aadhar card as the only proof of identification for the purpose of administering COVID-19 vaccination.

 

The plea said that contrary to the practical actions of MoHFW, recently another Standard operating procedure (SOP) guideline has been issued by it wherein it directs the provision of vaccination for even those persons who do not possess any of the seven prescribed photo ID cards as mentioned in the CoWIN portal.

"While such appreciable policies are being formulated on paper by the MoHFW, the absolutely contradictory conduct of making the Aadhaar details mandatory at the verification stage before administering vaccination on the vaccinator's access page renders such policies a hoax creating serious doubts over the real objective of the Ministry," the plea added.

 

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Siddharthshankar Sharma, a Pune based lawyer and social activist.

...
Tags: covid vaccination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Before the suspension of tourist visas, around 7-8 lakh tourists used to come to India every month. (Photo: PTI/File)

Govt to roll out 'customised visa' policy

Both were degree students of Pala St Thomas College, and some of the regional media reports also say that the accused committed the murder after the young woman rejected his proposal.

Young woman stabbed to death by classmate in Kottayam

Vehicles ply on road during rain following Cyclone Gulab in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Shaheen; to move away from Indian coast: IMD

Kerala PDP Chairman and 2008 Bangalore serial blasts prime accused Abdul Nasser Madani after his release from jail in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

SC declines Maudany's plea to relax bail condition in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 26,727 fresh Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 196 days

A health worker inoculates a homeless person against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi launches Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, AMRUT 2.0

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 envisions to make all cities 'Garbage Free'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Born on Indian coast, remnants of Gulab to hit Pak coast as another storm Shaheen

Going by the latest track of the weather system, the to-be-developed Shaheen was located 190 km away from Gujarat coast and 200 km near to Karachi coast in Pakistan as on Thursday evening. (AFP)

New IAF chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari was Hyderabad school student

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. (Twitter)

WHO's emergency use authorisation for Covaxin further delayed: Sources

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->