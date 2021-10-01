Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2021 Realtors buy homes a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Realtors buy homes allotted to the poor under YSR Housing Scheme

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Oct 1, 2021, 7:18 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 7:18 am IST
They can make a fast buck by selling them after the title dispute is resolved in courts
Minister for housing Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju said he found the rates of private layouts close to the Jagananna Housing Colonies were high and also increasing regularly. (Twitter)
 Minister for housing Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju said he found the rates of private layouts close to the Jagananna Housing Colonies were high and also increasing regularly. (Twitter)

Vishakhapatanam: Rumours are afloat that realtors are buying individual houses allotted to the poor under YSR Housing Scheme and Jagananna Colonies, which are being implemented by AP Housing Corporation. This is more so on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam where the land cost in the private sector has been appreciating every six months.

Sources close to the scheme told Deccan Chronicle on Thursday that around 30 to 40 houses were sold away to realtors, who acquired them at throwaway prices. They can make a fast buck by selling them after the title dispute is resolved in courts.

 

Sales have been reported in Vellanki, Anandapuram mandal, close to the National Highway, about 34 km from the city and in Krishnapuram in Padmanabham mandal.

“The transaction is based on trust and a written agreement on a stamp paper between the realtor and the beneficiary, which is in the form of a loan. Each house was sold for Rs 7 lakh in Vellanki and Rs 5 lakh in Krishnapuram,’’ sources said.

They said that the land cost in Vellanki is around Rs 15,000 per square yard and in layouts Rs 20,000 per square yard.

Minister for housing Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju, who laid foundation stone for a colony in Sontyam in Anandapuram mandal on August 18, said he found the rates of private layouts close to the Jagananna Housing Colonies were high and also increasing regularly.

 

“But I have not received any reports so far about beneficiaries selling off their dwellings to realtors. We will devise a mechanism to prevent such transactions,’’ the minister told this correspondent on Thursday. He said it was quite common for beneficiaries to sell their allotted houses and ask for another one on the eve of elections.

Minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that no such trading was going on in his constituency.

The chairman of Vizag chapter of CREDAI B Srinivasa Rao said there were rumors in the Association about transactions between the real estate agents and housing colony beneficiaries.

 

“These kinds of transactions are not unusual and we can do little to prevent them,’’ Srinivasa Rao told this correspondent. He also added that realtors were developing low-cost housing in Anandapuram and Bhimili.

Each beneficiary is given a 430 sq ft house in a rural area and 365 sft in urban area.  The beneficiary of a 365 sq ft house has to pay Rs 50,000 as his share, while those getting 430 sq ft house have to shell down Rs 1 lakh. But the government has also announced a 50 percent subsidy for them.

The sources said that by paying Rs 25,000, the beneficiary gets Rs 7 lakh from the realtor. Going by the present rates, each house will cost Rs 15 lakh in the private market in that area.

 

Around 403 units are being developed in Vellanki and 250 in Krishnapuram.

...
Tags: jagananna housing colony, ysr housing scheme, muttamsetti srinivasa rao, ch sri ranganatha raju, anandapuram mandal, padmanabham mandal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 01 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

State Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy handed over the responsibility of selection of the candidate Damodar Rajanarasimha, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLA D. Sridhar Babu and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar. — Twitter

Huzurabad bypoll: Many contenders for Congress ticket

On the investments front, Rising Star Mobiles of Foxconn Group has expressed interest in expanding their operations in Andhra Pradesh. Foxconn MD Josh Palgur called on the CM and held discussions. — DC file image

New wins boost YSRC image in Andhra Pradesh

MP Prabhakar Reddy sought construction of two bridges, one ROB and another RUB in Nellore city. (Representational image:PTI)

MPs seek new trains, development of stations, ROBs/RUBs

Tirumala Tirupati temple (DC)

Police unearth Tirumala special entry darshan ticket racket



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Born on Indian coast, remnants of Gulab to hit Pak coast as another storm Shaheen

Going by the latest track of the weather system, the to-be-developed Shaheen was located 190 km away from Gujarat coast and 200 km near to Karachi coast in Pakistan as on Thursday evening. (AFP)

Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court

The apex court also said that implementation of the law is the duty of the executive. (Photo: PTI/File)

Farmers' stir: Ruling LDF calls for hartal in Kerala on September 27

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. (Representational Image: DC)

Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin passes away at 75

Kamla Bhasin (Image credit: Wikipedia)

WHO to decide on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin emergency usage in October

Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->