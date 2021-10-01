Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2021 Punjab Chief Ministe ...
Punjab Chief Minister Channi meets PM Modi, urges him to repeal farm laws

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2021, 6:37 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 8:07 pm IST
The prime minister has said he also wanted it to end and is working towards it, the chief minister said
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (PTI)
 Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here and urged him to repeal the three farm laws.

Channi also said that he has called for early resolution of the farmers' agitation.

 

The prime minister has said he also wanted it to end and is working towards it, the chief minister said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders against the three farm laws since November last year and have been demanding the legislations be repealed.

During his meeting with Modi, Channi called for immediately starting the procurement of paddy in Punjab, which has been delayed this time to October 10.

"I have urged the prime minister to end this agitation over the three farm laws. He listened to me intently and said he also wants a solution to this problem and is working in this direction," Channi told reporters after the meeting.

 

He also urged the prime minister to resume talks with the protesting farmers, "because I feel the matter can only be resolved through dialogue".

"I have urged him (prime minister) that the three laws should be scrapped," Channi said.

"I have told him that Punjab's economy is agriculture driven and Punjab can only progress if our farmers and farm labourers are happy," the chief minister said.

Channi said that he has also told the prime minister that Punjab is suffering because of the farmers' agitation and the state has always fought for the country and our people have sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle and for the unity of the country.

 

Modi also shared pictures of his meeting with Channi on Twitter and said, "The Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri @CHARANJITCHANNI called on PM".

This is Channi's first meeting with Modi after becoming chief minister.

Asked on Navjot Singh Sidhu's issues with him and whether they have been resolved, Channi evaded the question.

"I met the prime minister for the first time after becoming the chief minister. It was also a courtesy call. This was the first meeting and hence, there was no agenda as such. But still I have raised three issues with him" Channi told reporters after the meeting that last over half an hour.

 

...
Tags: charanjit singh channi, prime minister narendra modi, farm laws, farm laws in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


