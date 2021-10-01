Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2021 Dialysis patients in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dialysis patients in Telangana seek pension from government as in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 1, 2021, 11:31 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2021, 7:10 am IST
AP government released Rs 10,000 per month for kidney patients undergoing dialysis under the Aarogyasri scheme
 Dialysis patients protest for welfare pension similar to Andhra Pradesh at the NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Hyderabad: Over 50 kidney patients on dialysis held a protest at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, seeking welfare pension for them as is done in Andhra Pradesh. The AP government released Rs 10,000 per month for kidney patients undergoing dialysis under the Aarogyasri scheme.

The Telangana Kidney Patients Welfare Association (TKPWA) has been seeking similar financial support from the government for the last four years.

 

Association president Mohan said, "In 2019, we met the then health minister Etala Rajendar and submitted a letter to this effect. The issue had been raised in the assembly sessions. But so far, no such help has come to us."

Mohan and other kidney patients say they take leave from work twice a week for dialysis. “This affects our work. There are also young kidney patients aged 20 to 40 years, and their daily wages are foregone for the days they come to hospital. Many of us come from far and incur transport expenditure too.” Hence, their plea for financial support.

 

TKPWA has urged the government to look into their problems and give them some respite.

