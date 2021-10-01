Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2021 India's Serum I ...
India's Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually, report says

REUTERS
Published Oct 1, 2021, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 4:23 pm IST
Our exports to COVAX will recommence again in October, Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said
A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP)
NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute of India, which produces the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, will resume small exports via the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX this month and raise it substantially by January, its head told The Telegraph.

"Our exports to COVAX will recommence again in October, initially these supplies will be small but by January 2022, once we have satisfied domestic demands – people forget that India is still a lower-middle income country – we will see large volumes go to COVAX," Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said.

 

