Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2021 Govt to roll out � ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt to roll out 'customised visa' policy

ANI
Published Oct 1, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
The visa facilitation will depend on the applicant's home country's policy for the Indian tourists
Before the suspension of tourist visas, around 7-8 lakh tourists used to come to India every month. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Before the suspension of tourist visas, around 7-8 lakh tourists used to come to India every month. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: With India set to open up its border for international tourists, the government has decided on 'reciprocal treatment' to the applicants under new visa conditions. The visa facilitation will depend on the applicant's home country's policy for the Indian tourists.

A senior official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed that to iron out all the issues emerging from such a situation, a meeting was held last week which was attended by representatives from all concerned agencies which was chaired by the Union Home Secretary

 

"In the meeting, it was decided to provide reciprocal treatment to tourists visiting India. Many countries have opened for tourists from foreign countries but have posed several restrictions for Indian travellers. The issues have been raised with the diplomats of concerned countries to get issues resolved," the official said.

So, an incoming foreign tourist might have to show their vaccination certificate or undergo a quarantine period or face rejection, which will depend on how they treat Indian tourists visiting their country.

 

Hence, the officials concerned will have to scrutinize each application based on the latest rules, instead of a standard one that was applicable 18 months ago when the tourist visas were first withdrawn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, the MHA has also held discussions with the tour operators association, ministry of tourism, ministry of aviation, and other stakeholders to chalk out the framework.

The final decision over the matter will be decided in the next meeting that will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary scheduled for next week. Crucial breakthroughs during this period or ongoing diplomatic negotiations may also feature in the meeting.

 

However, in a move to boost tourism, the government had already announced to provide free-of-cost visas to the first five lakh foreign tourists who hit the Indian shores before March 31, 2022.

Kenya, Srilanka, UAE, Mauritius, Egypt, Russia, Iceland, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Italy and several other countries have opened up their border for Indian tourists but with conditions like quarantine period, fully vaccinated, compulsory RT-PCR report or Covid test on arrival.

Before the suspension of tourist visas, around 7-8 lakh tourists used to come to India every month.

 

...
Tags: customised visa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Both were degree students of Pala St Thomas College, and some of the regional media reports also say that the accused committed the murder after the young woman rejected his proposal.

Young woman stabbed to death by classmate in Kottayam

Vehicles ply on road during rain following Cyclone Gulab in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Shaheen; to move away from Indian coast: IMD

Kerala PDP Chairman and 2008 Bangalore serial blasts prime accused Abdul Nasser Madani after his release from jail in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

SC declines Maudany's plea to relax bail condition in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts

Kerala PDP Chairman and 2008 Bangalore serial blasts prime accused Abdul Nasser Madani after his release from jail in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

SC declines Maudany's plea to relax bail condition in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC notice to Centre on PIL against Aadhar as mandatory ID proof for vaccination

People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)

India records 26,727 fresh Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 196 days

A health worker inoculates a homeless person against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Shaheen; to move away from Indian coast: IMD

Vehicles ply on road during rain following Cyclone Gulab in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi launches Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, AMRUT 2.0

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 envisions to make all cities 'Garbage Free'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Born on Indian coast, remnants of Gulab to hit Pak coast as another storm Shaheen

Going by the latest track of the weather system, the to-be-developed Shaheen was located 190 km away from Gujarat coast and 200 km near to Karachi coast in Pakistan as on Thursday evening. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->