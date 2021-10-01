Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2021 Election Commission ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission tracks liquor flow into Huzurabad as sales zoom

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 1, 2021, 7:06 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 7:06 am IST
Official sources said that the EC had obtained data from the excise department to assess the increase in liquor sales
The data clearly showed that liquor sales have increased sharply due to bypoll. Representational Image. (DC Image)
 The data clearly showed that liquor sales have increased sharply due to bypoll. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India is keeping a close watch on the flow of liquor in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, where the byelection is scheduled for October 30, and surrounding districts in the wake of liquor sales witnessing a steep rise since June when sitting MLA Etala Rajendar resigned.

Following complaints that political parties are trying to lure voters by supplying liquor in the garb of Dasara gift, the EC has stepped up vigil. Usually, liquor shops across the state witness record sales during Dasara.

 

Official sources said that the EC had obtained data from the excise department to assess the increase in liquor sales. The EC directed excise and police departments to maintain a strict vigil on Huzurabad and district borders to check flow of liquor from other areas.

The data clearly showed that liquor sales have increased sharply due to bypoll.

Official sources in the excise department said that there are 29 liquor shops in Huzurabad constituency. The sales recorded in these shops from January to September last year was Rs 125 crore, which shot up to Rs 175 crore during January-September this year, an increase of Rs 45 crore.

 

Till June, the average monthly sales used to be in the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 13 crore, but have crossed the Rs 20-crore mark since. Liquor sales stood at Rs 22.37 crore in June, Rs 24.82 crore in July, Rs 23.73 crore in August and Rs 16.64 crore till September 20.

Shops are not in a position to meet increased demand and liquor is being procured from other Assembly constituencies in undivided Karimnagar district and from surrounding undivided Medak and Warangal districts.

...
Tags: ts liquor shops, dasara 2021, etala rajendar, election commission of india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 01 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

State Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy handed over the responsibility of selection of the candidate Damodar Rajanarasimha, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLA D. Sridhar Babu and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar. — Twitter

Huzurabad bypoll: Many contenders for Congress ticket

On the investments front, Rising Star Mobiles of Foxconn Group has expressed interest in expanding their operations in Andhra Pradesh. Foxconn MD Josh Palgur called on the CM and held discussions. — DC file image

New wins boost YSRC image in Andhra Pradesh

MP Prabhakar Reddy sought construction of two bridges, one ROB and another RUB in Nellore city. (Representational image:PTI)

MPs seek new trains, development of stations, ROBs/RUBs

Tirumala Tirupati temple (DC)

Police unearth Tirumala special entry darshan ticket racket



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Born on Indian coast, remnants of Gulab to hit Pak coast as another storm Shaheen

Going by the latest track of the weather system, the to-be-developed Shaheen was located 190 km away from Gujarat coast and 200 km near to Karachi coast in Pakistan as on Thursday evening. (AFP)

Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court

The apex court also said that implementation of the law is the duty of the executive. (Photo: PTI/File)

Farmers' stir: Ruling LDF calls for hartal in Kerala on September 27

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. (Representational Image: DC)

Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin passes away at 75

Kamla Bhasin (Image credit: Wikipedia)

WHO to decide on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin emergency usage in October

Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->