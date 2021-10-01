Election Commission tracks liquor flow into Huzurabad as sales zoom

The data clearly showed that liquor sales have increased sharply due to bypoll. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India is keeping a close watch on the flow of liquor in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, where the byelection is scheduled for October 30, and surrounding districts in the wake of liquor sales witnessing a steep rise since June when sitting MLA Etala Rajendar resigned.

Following complaints that political parties are trying to lure voters by supplying liquor in the garb of Dasara gift, the EC has stepped up vigil. Usually, liquor shops across the state witness record sales during Dasara.

Official sources said that the EC had obtained data from the excise department to assess the increase in liquor sales. The EC directed excise and police departments to maintain a strict vigil on Huzurabad and district borders to check flow of liquor from other areas.

The data clearly showed that liquor sales have increased sharply due to bypoll.

Official sources in the excise department said that there are 29 liquor shops in Huzurabad constituency. The sales recorded in these shops from January to September last year was Rs 125 crore, which shot up to Rs 175 crore during January-September this year, an increase of Rs 45 crore.

Till June, the average monthly sales used to be in the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 13 crore, but have crossed the Rs 20-crore mark since. Liquor sales stood at Rs 22.37 crore in June, Rs 24.82 crore in July, Rs 23.73 crore in August and Rs 16.64 crore till September 20.

Shops are not in a position to meet increased demand and liquor is being procured from other Assembly constituencies in undivided Karimnagar district and from surrounding undivided Medak and Warangal districts.