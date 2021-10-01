Big poll meeting may move out of Huzurabad as EC strictly enforcing COVID-19 norms

The EC has capped the size of gatherings at 1,000 for outdoor meetings of star campaigners and 500 for others, and 200 attendees for indoor campaigning. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India strictly enforcing Covid-19 norms in the bypoll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency has cast a shadow on the plans of political parties to hold huge rallies or public meetings by star campaigners and others.

With this, parties are looking holding the public meetings in districts bordering the Huzurabad constituency to get around the EC's Covid-19 norms.

The EC has capped the size of gatherings at 1,000 for outdoor meetings of star campaigners and 500 for others, and 200 attendees for indoor campaigning. Roadshows have been banned.

A special officer will be appointed to enforce Covid-19 norms.

The TRS had planned a public meetings with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao with one lakh people attending, which is not possible now. The TRS leadership is now planning to hold the meetings in bordering Siddipet district.

Speaking to this newspaper, Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, Dr Shashank Goel, said, “The Huzurabad Assembly constituency falls in two districts, Karimnagar and Hanamkonda. The election code of conduct will be in force in these two districts. No public meetings with huge gatherings will be allowed anywhere in these two districts. Covid-19 norms will be strictly implemented in these two districts."

However, he said, political parties have requested the EC to give permission to hold meetings in other constituencies in Karimanagar district other than Huzurabad which is going for bypoll. “We are awaiting clarity from the ECI whether the election code covers only the constituency which is going for election or the entire district."

The Huzurabad constituency is surrounded by Hanamkonda, Siddipet and Siricilla districts. Of this, Husnabad Assembly constituency in Siddipet district is just 27 km from Huzurabad. Political parties are trying to hold public meetings at Husnabad given its proximity to Huzurabad.

Goel stated that the entire area of public meetings will be cordoned off and will be guarded by the police. The count of people entering the ground will be monitored. Only those grounds which are cordoned/barricaded completely will be used for rallies.

He added that the number of star campaigners was restricted to 20 national/state recognised parties and 10 for un-recognised registered parties. No roadshow and no motor/bike/cycle rallies will be allowed.

For street corner meetings maximum 50 persons will be allowed, subject to availability of space and compliance to Covid norms.

A register will be maintained to count the number of people attending the indoor meetings to ensure participation of only 200 people or 30% of allowed capacity, whichever is less.