Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2021 Big poll meeting may ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Big poll meeting may move out of Huzurabad as EC strictly enforcing COVID-19 norms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 1, 2021, 7:00 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 7:00 am IST
A special officer will be appointed to enforce Covid-19 norms
The EC has capped the size of gatherings at 1,000 for outdoor meetings of star campaigners and 500 for others, and 200 attendees for indoor campaigning. (DC file photo)
 The EC has capped the size of gatherings at 1,000 for outdoor meetings of star campaigners and 500 for others, and 200 attendees for indoor campaigning. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India strictly enforcing Covid-19 norms in the bypoll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency has cast a shadow on the plans of political parties to hold huge rallies or public meetings by star campaigners and others.

With this, parties are looking holding the public meetings in districts bordering the Huzurabad constituency to get around the EC's Covid-19 norms.

 

The EC has capped the size of gatherings at 1,000 for outdoor meetings of star campaigners and 500 for others, and 200 attendees for indoor campaigning. Roadshows have been banned.

A special officer will be appointed to enforce Covid-19 norms.

The TRS had planned a public meetings with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao with one lakh people attending, which is not possible now. The TRS leadership is now planning to hold the meetings in bordering Siddipet district.

Speaking to this newspaper, Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, Dr Shashank Goel, said, “The Huzurabad Assembly constituency falls in two districts, Karimnagar and Hanamkonda. The election code of conduct will be in force in these two districts. No public meetings with huge gatherings will be allowed anywhere in these two districts. Covid-19 norms will be strictly implemented in these two districts."

 

However, he said, political parties have requested the EC to give permission to hold meetings in other constituencies in Karimanagar district other than Huzurabad which is going for bypoll. “We are awaiting clarity from the ECI whether the election code covers only the constituency which is going for election or the entire district."

The Huzurabad constituency is surrounded by Hanamkonda, Siddipet and Siricilla districts. Of this, Husnabad Assembly constituency in Siddipet district is just 27 km from Huzurabad. Political parties are trying to hold public meetings at Husnabad given its proximity to Huzurabad.

 

Goel stated that the entire area of public meetings will be cordoned off and will be guarded by the police. The count of people entering the ground will be monitored. Only those grounds which are cordoned/barricaded completely will be used for rallies.

He added that the number of star campaigners was restricted to 20 national/state recognised parties and 10 for un-recognised registered parties. No roadshow and no motor/bike/cycle rallies will be allowed.

For street corner meetings maximum 50 persons will be allowed, subject to availability of space and compliance to Covid norms.

 

A register will be maintained to count the number of people attending the indoor meetings to ensure participation of only 200 people or 30% of allowed capacity, whichever is less.

...
Tags: election commission of india, covid-19 norms, huzurabad assembly constituency, trs leadership, dr shashank goel
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 01 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

State Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy handed over the responsibility of selection of the candidate Damodar Rajanarasimha, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLA D. Sridhar Babu and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar. — Twitter

Huzurabad bypoll: Many contenders for Congress ticket

On the investments front, Rising Star Mobiles of Foxconn Group has expressed interest in expanding their operations in Andhra Pradesh. Foxconn MD Josh Palgur called on the CM and held discussions. — DC file image

New wins boost YSRC image in Andhra Pradesh

MP Prabhakar Reddy sought construction of two bridges, one ROB and another RUB in Nellore city. (Representational image:PTI)

MPs seek new trains, development of stations, ROBs/RUBs

Tirumala Tirupati temple (DC)

Police unearth Tirumala special entry darshan ticket racket



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Born on Indian coast, remnants of Gulab to hit Pak coast as another storm Shaheen

Going by the latest track of the weather system, the to-be-developed Shaheen was located 190 km away from Gujarat coast and 200 km near to Karachi coast in Pakistan as on Thursday evening. (AFP)

Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court

The apex court also said that implementation of the law is the duty of the executive. (Photo: PTI/File)

Farmers' stir: Ruling LDF calls for hartal in Kerala on September 27

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. (Representational Image: DC)

Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin passes away at 75

Kamla Bhasin (Image credit: Wikipedia)

WHO to decide on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin emergency usage in October

Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->