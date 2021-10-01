Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2021 All AP airports repo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

All AP airports report better passenger traffic

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2021, 11:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 11:18 pm IST
Vizag airport scored over the other five both in the operation of flights and passenger-load
A view of the Vizag airport. (DC Image)
 A view of the Vizag airport. (DC Image)

TIRUPATI: Domestic air passenger footfall at all the six airports in the state increased significantly in August, which was a 42.5 per cent increase compared to the figures of July.

According to the latest AAI traffic report, all the six airports - Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Cuddapah and Kurnool – had encouraging patronage in August with nearly 2,88,936 passengers. This was against 2,02,717; 1,21,646 and 79,000 passenger footfalls in July, June and May. In August last year, only 1.12 lakh passengers used domestic services across the state airports (excluding Kurnool).

 

Data also shows that the six airports together operated around 3,449 flights in August as against 2,808; 1,850 and 1,667 aircraft's movements in July, June and May, whereas it was 1,898 flights in August 2020 (excluding Kurnool).

Vizag airport scored over the other five both in the operation of flights and passenger-load.

As many as 1,236 flights were operated to and from Vizag airport in August, while there were 682 in Vijayawada, 752 Tirupati, 581 Rajahmundry, 88 Cuddapah and 110 from Kurnool.

In July, June and May, about 908, 592 and 652 flights were operated to and from Vizag airport, respectively; followed by 616, 394 and 323 from Vijayawada, 562, 478 and 316 Rajahmundry, 508, 242 and 228 Tirupati, 104, 25 and 64 Cuddapah, and 110, 98 and 84 from Kurnool.

 

Similarly, about 1,46,616 passengers used domestic flight services from Vizag in August, followed by 50,404 from Vijayawada; 60,876 Tirupati, 25,913 Rajahmundry; 2,151 Cuddapah and 2,976 from Kurnool. In July, the above airports - in the same order – witnessed 1,02,577; 39,901; 36,137; 19,682; 1,859 and 2,561 passenger footfalls respectively.

In June, they saw 63,634; 25,149; 13,226; 16,947; 627; 2,063 footfalls and in May, 44,904; 16,228; 9,061; 6,698; 650 and 1459 passengers utilised the air services respectively.

...
Tags: vizag airport, vijayawada airport, air travel
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

The Chief Minister stated that these contributions would fetch around Rs 30 crore every year. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)

Telangana: Public reps, babus, students to donate for ‘green fund’

As the stipulated period of September 30 is over, the doctors have appealed to the AP Medical Council to extend the relaxation by three more months as they are unable to earn the requisite CMU credit hours. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Docs seek credit hour relaxation till year end in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC File Image)

Claim Rs 2,033 Central share of Polavaram: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

. Most of such officers are working with sanitation, urban community development, health, engineering and IT and other wings. These officials are able to continue in their posts by bribing officials of administrative wing of the GHMC, thereby not letting the civic body’s commissioner know that duration of their deputation is over. — Wikimedia Commons

GHMC babus not returning to parent departments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually, report says

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP)

Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court

The apex court also said that implementation of the law is the duty of the executive. (Photo: PTI/File)

China installs new shelters for troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh

The shelters were installed in locations near Tashigong, Manza, Hot Springs and Churup among others, in reflection of simmering tensions between the two sides in the region, (Representational image : PTI)

Border incidents with China will continue till boundary pact is reached: Army chief

Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)

Court's power of contempt can't be taken away even by legislative enactment, says SC

The apex court was hearing an application filed by Daiy seeking recall of the apex court's 2017 judgement. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->