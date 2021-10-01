All AP airports report better passenger traffic

TIRUPATI: Domestic air passenger footfall at all the six airports in the state increased significantly in August, which was a 42.5 per cent increase compared to the figures of July.

According to the latest AAI traffic report, all the six airports - Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Cuddapah and Kurnool – had encouraging patronage in August with nearly 2,88,936 passengers. This was against 2,02,717; 1,21,646 and 79,000 passenger footfalls in July, June and May. In August last year, only 1.12 lakh passengers used domestic services across the state airports (excluding Kurnool).

Data also shows that the six airports together operated around 3,449 flights in August as against 2,808; 1,850 and 1,667 aircraft's movements in July, June and May, whereas it was 1,898 flights in August 2020 (excluding Kurnool).

Vizag airport scored over the other five both in the operation of flights and passenger-load.

As many as 1,236 flights were operated to and from Vizag airport in August, while there were 682 in Vijayawada, 752 Tirupati, 581 Rajahmundry, 88 Cuddapah and 110 from Kurnool.

In July, June and May, about 908, 592 and 652 flights were operated to and from Vizag airport, respectively; followed by 616, 394 and 323 from Vijayawada, 562, 478 and 316 Rajahmundry, 508, 242 and 228 Tirupati, 104, 25 and 64 Cuddapah, and 110, 98 and 84 from Kurnool.

Similarly, about 1,46,616 passengers used domestic flight services from Vizag in August, followed by 50,404 from Vijayawada; 60,876 Tirupati, 25,913 Rajahmundry; 2,151 Cuddapah and 2,976 from Kurnool. In July, the above airports - in the same order – witnessed 1,02,577; 39,901; 36,137; 19,682; 1,859 and 2,561 passenger footfalls respectively.

In June, they saw 63,634; 25,149; 13,226; 16,947; 627; 2,063 footfalls and in May, 44,904; 16,228; 9,061; 6,698; 650 and 1459 passengers utilised the air services respectively.