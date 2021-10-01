Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2021 Air cargos begin to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Air cargos begin to soar again, Vizag and Vijayawada airports post positive figures

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Oct 1, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2021, 6:46 am IST
Domestic air cargo volumes picked up to impressive levels in both airports after a major slump during the pandemic
Following the launch of air cargo services at Tirupati international airport, AAI has laid focus on tapping domestic cargo potential in the temple city. (DC File)
 Following the launch of air cargo services at Tirupati international airport, AAI has laid focus on tapping domestic cargo potential in the temple city. (DC File)

TIRUPATI: In what can be seen as a welcome boost and one that augurs well for the economy’s revival, domestic cargo movement by air is increasing steadily in the state and inching towards pre-Covid levels. The domestic cargo in Vizag and Vijayawada airports saw a double digit year-on-year (YoY) demand growth in August, while the Tirupati international airport handled over 3 MT of domestic cargo a month into the launch of services.

Traffic data of Airports Authority of India (AAI) shows that in August the Vizag airport’s YoY change stood at 48.97 per cent while it was 11.6 per cent in July and Vijayawada airport’s YoY change stood at 103 per cent in August and there was no change in July. For the period between April and September, Vizag airport’s YoY growth was 61.8 per cent and that of Vijayawada at 58.4 per cent.

 

Around 362 MT of goods were lifted from Vizag airport in August and 355 MT in July as against 243 MT and 318 MT of goods lifted for the corresponding months last year. Similarly, Vijayawada airport processed 222 MT and 227 MT of domestic cargo in August and July, against 109 MT and 227 MT in the corresponding months last year.

Industry experts say that domestic air cargo volumes, from a major slump during the pandemic, picked up to impressive levels in both airports. This in turn would benefit fliers as the revenue generated from it will help airlines subsidise the cost of passenger tickets.

 

Meanwhile, following the launch of air cargo services at Tirupati international airport, AAI has laid focus on tapping domestic cargo potential in the temple city. A major advantage is that airlines can transport goods to various domestic destinations on the same day.

“In our first month of operations, we have processed 3 MT of domestic cargo – all non-perishable goods. Tirupati is fast developing into a base for many export products and there is also a scope to tap the agri sector in Chittoor and neighbouring districts from which perishable goods could be exported within the country”, Tirupati airport director S. Suresh told this correspondent.

 

He hoped that their services would provide impetus to export of perishable goods and also to the farming community.

AAI cargo logistics and allied services (AAICLAS) has been handling cargo services in Tirupati.

...
Tags: vijayawada airport, vizag airport, air travel, airports authority of india (aai)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 02 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

All AP airports report better passenger traffic

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has not only failed to fulfill his promises but has also removed outsourcing employees of field assistants, vidya volunteers, ANMs and others, said AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan. — DC Image

Congress' 67-day agitation on joblessness begins today

Jayaprakash Reddy said that the ‘students’ were ending up as failures as the headmaster’s lessons have been rendered useless. — DC Image

Jagga Reddy hits out at KCR

Telugu Desam leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy — Facebook

Differences out in the open in Tadipatri Telugu Desam

Paddy Purchase Centres would be set up based on the extent of cultivated paddy and expected yield. — AFP

Rythu Bharosa Kendras to purchase paddy from farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually, report says

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP)

Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court

The apex court also said that implementation of the law is the duty of the executive. (Photo: PTI/File)

China installs new shelters for troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh

The shelters were installed in locations near Tashigong, Manza, Hot Springs and Churup among others, in reflection of simmering tensions between the two sides in the region, (Representational image : PTI)

Court's power of contempt can't be taken away even by legislative enactment, says SC

The apex court was hearing an application filed by Daiy seeking recall of the apex court's 2017 judgement. (Photo: PTI/File)

ZyCoV-D to be introduced in Covid vaccination drive shortly: Govt

he Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, which is a three-dose vaccine, these are administered in two doses. (Photo:Zyduscadila)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->