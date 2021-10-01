Air cargos begin to soar again, Vizag and Vijayawada airports post positive figures

Following the launch of air cargo services at Tirupati international airport, AAI has laid focus on tapping domestic cargo potential in the temple city. (DC File)

TIRUPATI: In what can be seen as a welcome boost and one that augurs well for the economy’s revival, domestic cargo movement by air is increasing steadily in the state and inching towards pre-Covid levels. The domestic cargo in Vizag and Vijayawada airports saw a double digit year-on-year (YoY) demand growth in August, while the Tirupati international airport handled over 3 MT of domestic cargo a month into the launch of services.

Traffic data of Airports Authority of India (AAI) shows that in August the Vizag airport’s YoY change stood at 48.97 per cent while it was 11.6 per cent in July and Vijayawada airport’s YoY change stood at 103 per cent in August and there was no change in July. For the period between April and September, Vizag airport’s YoY growth was 61.8 per cent and that of Vijayawada at 58.4 per cent.

Around 362 MT of goods were lifted from Vizag airport in August and 355 MT in July as against 243 MT and 318 MT of goods lifted for the corresponding months last year. Similarly, Vijayawada airport processed 222 MT and 227 MT of domestic cargo in August and July, against 109 MT and 227 MT in the corresponding months last year.

Industry experts say that domestic air cargo volumes, from a major slump during the pandemic, picked up to impressive levels in both airports. This in turn would benefit fliers as the revenue generated from it will help airlines subsidise the cost of passenger tickets.

Meanwhile, following the launch of air cargo services at Tirupati international airport, AAI has laid focus on tapping domestic cargo potential in the temple city. A major advantage is that airlines can transport goods to various domestic destinations on the same day.

“In our first month of operations, we have processed 3 MT of domestic cargo – all non-perishable goods. Tirupati is fast developing into a base for many export products and there is also a scope to tap the agri sector in Chittoor and neighbouring districts from which perishable goods could be exported within the country”, Tirupati airport director S. Suresh told this correspondent.

He hoped that their services would provide impetus to export of perishable goods and also to the farming community.

AAI cargo logistics and allied services (AAICLAS) has been handling cargo services in Tirupati.