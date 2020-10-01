The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Current Affairs

Two jawans killed, four injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan troops at LoC

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2020, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2020, 5:28 pm IST
"The injured personnel are being evacuated while a befitting response is being given to the Pakistani firing," Army added.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Srinagar: Two soldiers were killed and four injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naugam sector on Thursday, officials said.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector, Kupwara on Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons," Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

 

He said two soldiers were killed and four sustained injuries in the firing from across the border.

"The injured personnel are being evacuated while a befitting response is being given to the Pakistani firing," he added. 

