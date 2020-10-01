The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2020 India, China reitera ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, China reiterate to disengage troops at all friction points along LAC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Oct 1, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
Some major developments in the ongoing India-China standoff
Army vehicles move towards Leh along the Manali-Leh highway amid ongoing India-China border dispute in Kullu. PTI photo
 Army vehicles move towards Leh along the Manali-Leh highway amid ongoing India-China border dispute in Kullu. PTI photo

New Delhi: Senior Indian and Chinese diplomats met on Wednesday in virtual mode as part of their 19th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) where it was once again decided to implement agreements for disengagement of troops of both nations “at all the friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)” and “to strengthen communication, especially between the ground commanders” of both armies.

Both sides felt that the next (seventh) round of the meeting of Senior Commanders should be held at an early date so that both sides can work towards early and complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC in accordance with the existing bilateral agreement and protocols, and fully restore peace and tranquillity. Both sides also “agreed to continue to maintain close consultations at the diplomatic and military level”.

 

The Indian delegation was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while the Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

Observers feel that while complete de-escalation in the Ladakh sector will probably remain a pipe-dream despite the onset of the harsh winter there, given the heavy troop deployment on both sides and the trust deficit, it is nevertheless a positive sign that the two countries continue to engage in talks both at a diplomatic and military level.   

 

In a statement on the meeting, the MEA said, “​The two sides reviewed the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas and had frank and detailed discussions on the developments since the last meeting of the WMCC on 20 August, 2020. The two sides attached importance to the meetings between the two Defence Ministers and the two Foreign Ministers held earlier this month. They also noted that the agreement between the two Foreign Ministers should be sincerely implemented to ensure disengagement at all the friction points along the LAC.”

 

The MEA further said, “In this regard, the two sides positively evaluated the outcome of the sixth Senior Commanders meeting on 21 September. They emphasized the need to implement the steps outlined in the joint press release issued after the last meeting of the senior commanders so as to avoid misunderstandings and to maintain stability on the ground. In this context, the need to strengthen communication, especially between the ground commanders, was emphasized by both sides.”

...
Tags: ladakh standoff, india-china border dispute


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

Two jawans killed, four injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan troops at LoC

Farmers block rail tracks near Multania during their agitation over new farm laws, in Bathinda, Thursday. — PTI photo

Government assures farmers of consistent increase in MSP for crops

Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) stage a protest against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped two weeks ago in Hathras, in Bengaluru. — PTI photo

Forensic report confirms Hathras woman was not raped: UP police

Muhammad Imtiaz's mother Shameema Akhtar.

Shopian fake encounter: Remains of youth to be exhumed; handed over to families



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

KKR pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti hand Rajasthan Royals their first loss

For KKR, this was their second successive victory and they jumped to second spot behind Delhi Capitals. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs KKR Match 12, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS KKR Match 12, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Yorker King Natarajan grew to become King of Hearts from a humble background

“To bowl yorkers is not easy and to execute it under pressure is another thing. That is because he works on it. He (Natarajan) does it regularly in events like TNPL and is now showing he can do it at the highest level,” Avinash Khandelwal, fielding coach of the Tamil Nadu team, said. (Photo | Twitter - @SunRisers)
 

Emotional Rashid pays tribute to his mother who died in June: She was my biggest fan

“It has been a tough one and a half year for me, first my dad expired and then my mom (in June this year). And it took a bit of time for me to come back. “My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the Man of the Match, she would always talk to me through the night,” recalled a teary-eyed Rashid at the post-match presentation. (Photo | PTI)
 

Jofra Archer-led attack reins in Rajasthan Royals at 174/6

Archer (2/18) hit the deck hard and clocked the fastest delivery of the tournament (152.1 kph) in a fiery spell, taking two key wickets of KKR — opener Shubman Gill (47 from 34 balls) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (1) — after the Royals opted to field. In this photo, Archer celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

If Sanju is consistent this IPL, he will play all formats for India soon: Shane Warne

“He’s (Samson) such a talented player. I have seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat in the nets, being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve, I mean he is something else. “He is a very special talent and I hope he hits the international stage very soon,” Shane Warne said. (Photo | Modified PTI image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hathras horror: Markandey Katju's post linking unemployment to rapes irks netizens

Markandey Katju

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

Cinemagoers can rejoice.

Babri verdict: All accused, including LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, acquitted

A picture of Babri Masjid taken prior to its destruction in December 1992, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Frederick M. Asher - Britannica)

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi plea

Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah side by side in Mathura. (Wikimedia)

Faulty ammunitions by Ordnance factories have killed 27 personnel since 2014

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham