The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2020 Hathras horror: Mark ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hathras horror: Markandey Katju's post linking unemployment to rapes irks netizens

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Oct 1, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2020, 3:38 pm IST
Katju wrote another post but continued to stick to his point that unemployment was the leading cause of rapes in India.
Markandey Katju
 Markandey Katju

A day after a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras died after being gang-raped and tortured, former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju on Wednesday courted controversy with his insensitive social media post on the incident.

While condemning the gruesome incident in Hathras and demanding harsh punishment for the culprits, the former judge also said that 'sex is a natural urge in men'. Moreover, he linked the rising number of rape cases to the rising unemployment rate in India.

 

"I condemn the Hathras gang rape, and call for harsh punishment of the culprits. However, having said that there is one aspect which also needs to be considered. Sex is a natural urge in men. It is sometimes said that after food, the next requirement is sex," he wrote on Facebook.

The 19-year-old woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

Arguing that in a conservative society like India, one can ordinarily have sex only through marriage, Katju added that a large number of unemployed men cannot marry as "no girl will ordinarily marry an unemployed man".

 

Katju went on to compare the rise in India's population to the overall increase in jobs since Independence, arguing that the less than ideal rate of job growth in the last seven decades could have led to a spurt in rape cases in India.

"Today India alone has about 135 crore people, which means there has been a fourfold increase in population. But the number of jobs increased are far less than fourfold. In fact it is believed that in June 2020 alone 12 crore Indians lost their jobs. Therefore will there not be increase in rapes?" he wrote.

 

Katju's post was slammed by netizens who could not find any logic between unemployment rates, rapes and sexual urges.

After facing a social media fury, Katju wrote another post but continued to stick to his point that unemployment was the leading cause of rapes in India.

"I was accused of being a misogynist, sexist, provocative, rape supporter, a man with a sick mentality, and what not. But what wrong did I do ? I only said that rapes will not go down unless unemployment goes down. No doubt unemployment is not the only cause of rape, but it is the most important cause," he wrote.

 

Meanwhile, protests have broken out across India with all sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars and activists, expressing their anguish and demanding justice for her.

...
Tags: justice markandey katju, hathras gangrape


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

Two jawans killed, four injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan troops at LoC

Farmers block rail tracks near Multania during their agitation over new farm laws, in Bathinda, Thursday. — PTI photo

Government assures farmers of consistent increase in MSP for crops

Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) stage a protest against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped two weeks ago in Hathras, in Bengaluru. — PTI photo

Forensic report confirms Hathras woman was not raped: UP police

Muhammad Imtiaz's mother Shameema Akhtar.

Shopian fake encounter: Remains of youth to be exhumed; handed over to families



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

KKR pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti hand Rajasthan Royals their first loss

For KKR, this was their second successive victory and they jumped to second spot behind Delhi Capitals. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs KKR Match 12, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS KKR Match 12, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Yorker King Natarajan grew to become King of Hearts from a humble background

“To bowl yorkers is not easy and to execute it under pressure is another thing. That is because he works on it. He (Natarajan) does it regularly in events like TNPL and is now showing he can do it at the highest level,” Avinash Khandelwal, fielding coach of the Tamil Nadu team, said. (Photo | Twitter - @SunRisers)
 

Emotional Rashid pays tribute to his mother who died in June: She was my biggest fan

“It has been a tough one and a half year for me, first my dad expired and then my mom (in June this year). And it took a bit of time for me to come back. “My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the Man of the Match, she would always talk to me through the night,” recalled a teary-eyed Rashid at the post-match presentation. (Photo | PTI)
 

Jofra Archer-led attack reins in Rajasthan Royals at 174/6

Archer (2/18) hit the deck hard and clocked the fastest delivery of the tournament (152.1 kph) in a fiery spell, taking two key wickets of KKR — opener Shubman Gill (47 from 34 balls) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (1) — after the Royals opted to field. In this photo, Archer celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

If Sanju is consistent this IPL, he will play all formats for India soon: Shane Warne

“He’s (Samson) such a talented player. I have seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat in the nets, being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve, I mean he is something else. “He is a very special talent and I hope he hits the international stage very soon,” Shane Warne said. (Photo | Modified PTI image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China reiterate to disengage troops at all friction points along LAC

Army vehicles move towards Leh along the Manali-Leh highway amid ongoing India-China border dispute in Kullu. PTI photo

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

Cinemagoers can rejoice.

Babri verdict: All accused, including LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, acquitted

A picture of Babri Masjid taken prior to its destruction in December 1992, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Frederick M. Asher - Britannica)

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi plea

Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah side by side in Mathura. (Wikimedia)

Faulty ammunitions by Ordnance factories have killed 27 personnel since 2014

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham