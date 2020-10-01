The Indian Premier League 2020

COVID cases in Kerala witness highest single day spike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESER ASSARY
Published Oct 1, 2020, 11:14 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2020, 11:14 am IST
Kerala reported 23 deaths on Wednesday taking the official death toll to 742
A sanitation worker in PPE suit disinfects the interiors of a metro train in Kochi. — DC photo
The Covid –19 situation in Kerala is getting worse by the day with the state reporting the biggest single day spike of  8830 cases even as 3356 persons recovered from the infection.

Of the new cases 7695 contracted the infection through contact, 58 came from abroad , 164 from other states, the source of infection among 784 persons is yet to be ascertained and 123 health workers also got infected. The total number of active cases in the state has now gone up to 67,061.

 

Kerala reported 23 deaths on Wednesday taking the official death toll to 742.

Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases among districts with 1056 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 986, Malappuram 977, Kozhikode 942, Kollam 812 and Thrissur 808.

At present 2.40 lakh persons are under observation in the state of which 2.11 lakh are under home/institutional quarantine.

