Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 UP police issues dir ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP police issues directive to identify, deport illegal Bangladeshis

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 1, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 3:19 pm IST
It also asked officers to be wary of immigrants who take shelter in roadside slums by posing as residents of other states.
The police personnel are asked to collect fingerprints of the suspected illegal immigrants so that their centralised data base could be prepared. (Photo: PTI | Representative)
 The police personnel are asked to collect fingerprints of the suspected illegal immigrants so that their centralised data base could be prepared. (Photo: PTI | Representative)

Luckonw: As a measure to strengthen internal security, the Uttar Pradesh police is set to launch a drive for identification and verification of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and other foreign nationals who are residing in different places across the state.

The district police officials are asked to send the report to the state government for deportation after identification of illegal immigrants.

 

UP Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh, issued a detailed circular to all district police chiefs on Monday directing them to launch comprehensive drive for identification of illegal immigrants, reported Hindustan Times. He said that the district police are expected to crosscheck the nationalities of people staying in camps and slums on the city outskirts, on roadsides around railway stations and bus stands as well as slums that have recently come up on deserted stretches in the cities.

The circular also asked the officers to be wary of the illegal immigrants who take shelter in such roadside slums and camps by posing as residents of other states of the country. He said the district police should do verification of the suspected illegal immigrants and crosscheck their claims if they identify themselves as residents of other states.

The circular stated that the police should also try to verify how the suspected illegal immigrants had managed to get different identity proofs and list the state facilities they were availing. He said people helping them in getting fake identity proofs should also be identified and stern action should be taken against them.

The police personnel are also asked to collect fingerprints of the suspected illegal immigrants so that their centralised data base could be prepared.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: uttar pradesh police, bangladeshi, illegal immigrants, slums, deportation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

The leader was arrested by the agency on September 3 and was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail on September 17. Prior to that, he was in ED's custody for 14 days. (Photo: ANI)

Court extends D K Shivakumar's judicial custody till Oct 15

The CM said he had left it to people to decide to what extent they wanted their party go beyond the target. (Photo: File)

Assembly polls: CM Khattar file papers from Haryana's Karnal

Before taking over as Vice Chief of the IAF, he was Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the South Western Air Command at Gandhinagar. (Photo: Twitter )

Air Marshal H S Arora takes charge as Vice Chief of Air Staff

Despite the Tripura High Court banning sacrifice of animals and birds for religious reasons in all temples of the state, the practice continues unabated in the renowned Tripureswari temple in Gomati district. (Photo: Representational)

Tripura govt to move apex court over HC ban on animal sacrifice in temples



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Delhi Police helpline number 112 receives 10,000 blank calls a day

The problem arises after callers accidentally press the power button three times, which automatically connects an SOS call to number 112. (Photo: File)
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1: ‘Bed Friends Forever’ changes dynamics

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 still.
 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tripura govt to move apex court over HC ban on animal sacrifice in temples

Despite the Tripura High Court banning sacrifice of animals and birds for religious reasons in all temples of the state, the practice continues unabated in the renowned Tripureswari temple in Gomati district. (Photo: Representational)

UP man 'practicing' as doctor for 10 yrs arrested after MBBS degree found to be fake

'He had forged the degree of a Rajesh R, a practicing doctor in Bengaluru and had been 'practicing' since 10 years,' Saharanpur SP (rural) said. (Photo: ANI)

Yediyurappa should be cautious of the snakes and scorpions in politics: JDU leaders

The JD(S) leader also accused the ruling BJP government of plotting to get former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy trapped in the phone tapping case. (Photo: File)

Delhi Police helpline number 112 receives 10,000 blank calls a day

The problem arises after callers accidentally press the power button three times, which automatically connects an SOS call to number 112. (Photo: File)

Jagan govt appoints 1.26L employees in one recruitment drive, highest in history

The Chief Minister initiated the process of handing over appointment letters to the qualified candidates at a function held at private function hall in Vijayawada. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham