Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 'Thank you Mr J ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Thank you Mr Jaishankar for covering up PM Modi’s incompetence,' tweets Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 1, 2019, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 1:29 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi tweeted, 'His fawning endorsement caused serious problems with the Democrats for India.'
Rahul Gandhi tweeted: 'I hope it gets ironed out with your intervention. While you’re at it, do teach him a little bit about diplomacy.'(Photo: File)
 Rahul Gandhi tweeted: 'I hope it gets ironed out with your intervention. While you’re at it, do teach him a little bit about diplomacy.'(Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday tweeted a “thank you” to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for clarifying PM Modi’s “Trump sarkar” remark, which many perceived it as an interference in another country’s politics.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Thank you Mr Jaishankar for covering up our PM’s incompetence. His fawning endorsement caused serious problems with the Democrats for India. I hope it gets ironed out with your intervention. While you’re at it, do teach him a little bit about diplomacy.”

 

Jaishankar, who is on a three-day trip to Washington DC, strongly refuted the notion that PM Modi used the phrase to endorse Trump’s candidature for his 2020 re-election campaign.

“I think, please, look very carefully at what the prime minister said. My recollection of what the prime minister said was that candidate Trump had used this (“Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkaar”). So PM is talking about the past. I don’t think we should, honestly, misinterpret what was said. I don’t think you’re doing a good service to anybody,” Jaishankar said while answering journalists.

PM Modi during the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, with US President Trump by his side, told the Indian-Americans gathered there “Abki baar Trump Sarkar”, which critics said that it was interference in another country’s electoral process.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: s jaishankar, narendra modi, donald trump, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Niranjan Patnaik has requested common people and well-wishers of the party to donate funds to enable the party meet election expenses for the bypoll elections for Bijepur Assembly constituency scheduled to be held on October 21.(@NPatnaikOdisha/Twitter)

Odisha Congress chief asks people for donations to fight polls

Speaking to media, SP Sonbhadra, Prabhakar Chaudhary said, 'We received the information that Shiv Pratap Singh has been attacked by a group of men at around 10:30 pm. We immediately rushed to the spot. We have also found one CCTV footage from near the incident site but is yet to ascertain if those men present in the video are the culprits.' (Photo: ANI)

UP: Panchayat president shot dead in Sonbhadra by unidentified miscreants

Gandhi, who is the Wayanad MP, met Vijayan at Kerala House and held discussions for about 20 minutes. (Photo: Twitter)

Rahul meets Kerala CM on night traffic ban on NH through Tiger Reserve

Out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, a total of 125 has been released by the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

BJP releases first list for Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South-West



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1: ‘Bed Friends Forever’ changes dynamics

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 still.
 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP’s Gautam Kumar appoints as new BBMP Mayor

Bharatiya Janata Party Councillor Gautam Kumar has been appointed as the new Mayor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. (Photo: File)

SC recalls 2018 controversial order on law protecting Dalits

The bench said SC/ST people still face untouchability, abuse and are being socially outcast. (Photo: Representational)

Saradha chit fund case: Ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar gets bail

Previously, the CBI had given multiple notices to the 1989-batch officer to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the multi-crore chit fund scam. He, however, did not appear before the CBI and sought more time on every occasion. (Photo: File)

23 Boeing 737 NG planes in India to be checked for structural cracks

The development came after Boeing notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of structural cracking in certain 737 NG planes. (Photo: Representational)

SC fixes Nov 14 for pleas challenging Centre's decision to scrap Art 370

The top court refused the plea of petitioners that not more than 2 weeks be given to the Centre and J&K administration for filing counter-affidavits. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham