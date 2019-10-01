Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 SC recalls 2018 cont ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC recalls 2018 controversial order on law protecting Dalits

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 1:22 pm IST
Supreme Court said the struggle of SC/ST people for equality is still not over in the country.
The bench said SC/ST people still face untouchability, abuse and are being socially outcast. (Photo: Representational)
 The bench said SC/ST people still face untouchability, abuse and are being socially outcast. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its direction in the March 20, 2018 verdict which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai said the struggle of SC/ST people for equality is still not over in the country.

 

The bench said SC/ST people still face untouchability, abuse and are being socially outcast. The apex court further said the Constitution provides for protection of SC/ST people under Article 15 but they still face social abuse and discrimination.

Dealing with the misuse of provisions of SC/ST Act and lodging of false cases, the bench said it is not due to the caste system but due to human failure.

The top court had on September 18 criticised the verdict delivered by its two-judge bench on March 20 last year and had observed whether a judgment could be passed against the spirit of the Constitution.

Indicating that it would pass certain directions to "bring in equality" as per provisions of the law, the top court had said people belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes are subjected to "discrimination" and "untouchability" even after over 70 years of Independence.

Taking a serious view of the manual scavenging situation and deaths of SC/ST people engaged in such work, the top court had said nowhere in the world people are sent to "gas chambers to die".

"It is against the spirit of the Constitution. Can an order be passed against the statute and the Constitution just because there is abuse of the law? Can you doubt any person on the basis of caste? Even a general category person can file a false FIR," the bench had said.

The top court had told Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, that it has been over 70 years since Independence but the government has not been able to protect the SC/ST people and they are subjected to "discrimination" and "untouchability".

It also took critical view of the basis of the 2018 verdict, by which the two-judge bench had directed that a preliminary enquiry may be conducted by a DSP-rank officer to find out whether the allegations qualify for a case under the SC/ST Act and whether the allegations are frivolous or motivated.

Venugopal had said the 2018 judgment was not in consonance with the Constitution. On September 13, the top court had referred to a three-judge bench the Centre's plea, which was filed nearly 18 months ago, seeking review of its judgment which had virtually diluted the provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act.

The apex court's March 20, 2018, verdict had led to a massive outcry and protests by different SC/ST organisations across India after which Parliament passed the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, to neutralise the effects of the judgment.

In the verdict, the apex court had taken note of the rampant misuse of the stringent SC/ST Act against government servants and private individuals and said there would be no immediate arrest on any complaint filed under the law.

It had said on "several occasions", innocent citizens were being termed as accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention of the legislature while enacting the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The apex court had said that there is no absolute bar against grant of anticipatory bail in cases under the Atrocities Act, if no prima facie case is made out or where the complaint is found to be prima facie malafide.

It had said that in view of the acknowledged abuse of law of arrest in cases under the Atrocities Act, arrest of a public servant can only be after approval of the appointing authority and of a non-public servant after approval by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: supreme court, sc/st act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Niranjan Patnaik has requested common people and well-wishers of the party to donate funds to enable the party meet election expenses for the bypoll elections for Bijepur Assembly constituency scheduled to be held on October 21.(@NPatnaikOdisha/Twitter)

Odisha Congress chief asks people for donations to fight polls

Speaking to media, SP Sonbhadra, Prabhakar Chaudhary said, 'We received the information that Shiv Pratap Singh has been attacked by a group of men at around 10:30 pm. We immediately rushed to the spot. We have also found one CCTV footage from near the incident site but is yet to ascertain if those men present in the video are the culprits.' (Photo: ANI)

UP: Panchayat president shot dead in Sonbhadra by unidentified miscreants

Gandhi, who is the Wayanad MP, met Vijayan at Kerala House and held discussions for about 20 minutes. (Photo: Twitter)

Rahul meets Kerala CM on night traffic ban on NH through Tiger Reserve

Out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, a total of 125 has been released by the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

BJP releases first list for Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South-West



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1: ‘Bed Friends Forever’ changes dynamics

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 still.
 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul meets Kerala CM on night traffic ban on NH through Tiger Reserve

Gandhi, who is the Wayanad MP, met Vijayan at Kerala House and held discussions for about 20 minutes. (Photo: Twitter)

'Thank you Mr Jaishankar for covering up PM Modi’s incompetence,' tweets Rahul

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: 'I hope it gets ironed out with your intervention. While you’re at it, do teach him a little bit about diplomacy.'(Photo: File)

BJP’s Gautam Kumar appoints as new Mayor of Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party Councillor Gautam Kumar has been appointed as the new Mayor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. (Photo: File)

Saradha chit fund case: Ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar gets bail

Previously, the CBI had given multiple notices to the 1989-batch officer to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the multi-crore chit fund scam. He, however, did not appear before the CBI and sought more time on every occasion. (Photo: File)

23 Boeing 737 NG planes in India to be checked for structural cracks

The development came after Boeing notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of structural cracking in certain 737 NG planes. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham