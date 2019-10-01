Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 P Chidambaram moves ...
P Chidambaram moves application seeking 'home-cooked food' in Tihar jail

ANI
Published Oct 1, 2019, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
The court is slated to hear the plea on October 3.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Chidambaram on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody till October 3 by the court. (Photo: PTI)
 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Chidambaram on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody till October 3 by the court. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday moved an application in a Delhi court seeking home-cooked food in Tihar Jail where he is lodged in connection with the INX Media case.

The court is slated to hear the plea on October 3. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Chidambaram on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody till October 3 by the court.

 

While CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case.

Chidambaram is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.

 

...
