Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 Odisha Congress chie ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha Congress chief asks people for donations to fight polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 1, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Bypoll to Bijepur assembly constituency is being held after chief minister Naveen Patnaik vacated it.
Niranjan Patnaik has requested common people and well-wishers of the party to donate funds to enable the party meet election expenses for the bypoll elections for Bijepur Assembly constituency scheduled to be held on October 21.(@NPatnaikOdisha/Twitter)
 Niranjan Patnaik has requested common people and well-wishers of the party to donate funds to enable the party meet election expenses for the bypoll elections for Bijepur Assembly constituency scheduled to be held on October 21.(@NPatnaikOdisha/Twitter)

Bhubaneshwar: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik has requested citizens and well-wishers of the party to donate funds to enable the party meet election expenses for the bypoll elections for Bijepur Assembly constituency, reported Hindustan Times.

The election is scheduled to be held on October 21. Bypoll to Bijepur assembly constituency is being held after chief minister Naveen Patnaik vacated it.

 

Niranjan said: “The party will spend funds for contesting the Bijepur by-poll, but it will be not enough to meet the expenses. Congress is not in a situation to match the expenses of ruling BJD and BJP.” Earlier, he declared assets of Rs 60 crore and was among the richest MLA candidates for the Assembly election this year.

Patnaik said the party has so far got Rs 25,000 as cash donation and an assurance of another Rs 75,000. He asked people to donate as much as they can donate. In the 2019 polls, ruling BJD had spent Rs 227.79 crore, its highest-ever expenditure while Congress and BJP are yet to submit their expenditure statements to the EC.

The Election Commission of India set limit of expenses for an Assembly constituency at Rs 28 lakh per candidate during 2019 Assembly polls. However, it has not set such limits for the Bijepur bypoll.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: odisha, congress, election commission, niranjan patnaik
Location: India, Odisha


Latest From Nation

Speaking to media, SP Sonbhadra, Prabhakar Chaudhary said, 'We received the information that Shiv Pratap Singh has been attacked by a group of men at around 10:30 pm. We immediately rushed to the spot. We have also found one CCTV footage from near the incident site but is yet to ascertain if those men present in the video are the culprits.' (Photo: ANI)

UP: Panchayat president shot dead in Sonbhadra by unidentified miscreants

Gandhi, who is the Wayanad MP, met Vijayan at Kerala House and held discussions for about 20 minutes. (Photo: Twitter)

Rahul meets Kerala CM on night traffic ban on NH through Tiger Reserve

Out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, a total of 125 has been released by the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

BJP releases first list for Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South-West

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: 'I hope it gets ironed out with your intervention. While you’re at it, do teach him a little bit about diplomacy.'(Photo: File)

'Thank you Mr Jaishankar for covering up PM Modi’s incompetence,' tweets Rahul



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1: ‘Bed Friends Forever’ changes dynamics

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 still.
 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul meets Kerala CM on night traffic ban on NH through Tiger Reserve

Gandhi, who is the Wayanad MP, met Vijayan at Kerala House and held discussions for about 20 minutes. (Photo: Twitter)

'Thank you Mr Jaishankar for covering up PM Modi’s incompetence,' tweets Rahul

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: 'I hope it gets ironed out with your intervention. While you’re at it, do teach him a little bit about diplomacy.'(Photo: File)

BJP appoints Gautam Kumar as new Mayor of Bengaluru civic body

Bharatiya Janata Party Councillor Gautam Kumar has been appointed as the new Mayor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. (Photo: File)

SC recalls 2018 controversial order on law protecting Dalits

The bench said SC/ST people still face untouchability, abuse and are being socially outcast. (Photo: Representational)

Saradha chit fund case: Ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar gets bail

Previously, the CBI had given multiple notices to the 1989-batch officer to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the multi-crore chit fund scam. He, however, did not appear before the CBI and sought more time on every occasion. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham