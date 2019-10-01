Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 'May Almighty b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'May Almighty bless you': PM Modi wishes President Kovind on his birthday

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2019, 9:46 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 9:46 am IST
Kovind was born on this day in 1945 near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.
Modi said India had gained significantly from Kovind's insights and understanding of policy matters. (Photo: File)
 Modi said India had gained significantly from Kovind's insights and understanding of policy matters. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished President Ram Nath Kovind on his 74th birthday on Tuesday, saying the country had gained from his insights and understanding of policy matters.

"One can always see his passion towards empowering the poor and downtrodden," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. He said India had gained significantly from Kovind's insights and understanding of policy matters.

 

"May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," Modi said. Kovind was born on this day in 1945 near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

An NDRF team has been stationed at Ratua area in the district for relief and rescue operation. (Photo: Representational)

2.5L affected by flood-like situation in Bengal's Malda: Official

'We are monitoring the developments and I reassure the country that we are ready to deal with any situation where our services are required by the nation,' the Air Chief Marshal said. (Photo: ANI)

IAF monitoring situation along Indo-Pak border: Air Force Chief Bhadauria

Madhav further asserted that in 1994, a 'unanimous decision was taken that the only point left to discuss with Pakistan is when they will handover Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India.' (Photo: File)

Only 250 under preventive detention, some in 5-star guest houses in J&K: Ram Madhav

According to prosecution lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, on April 26, 2017, the convict had lured the victim under the pretext of treating her to ice cream. (Photo: Representational)

UP man sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping 5-yr-old girl



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1: ‘Bed Friends Forever’ changes dynamics

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 still.
 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chinmayanand back in jail after discharge from Lucknow hospital

Days after his arrest on September 20, Chinmayanand was admitted to the government hospital after his health deteriorated. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Still not over': Monsoon causes death, destruction; sets new 25-year records

Mumbai has received 3,669.6 mm rainfall so far this season - the highest in 61 years - as against its normal quota of 2,350 mm. (Photo: AP)

5-judge Constitution bench to begin hearing Article 370 pleas today

A special bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it had no time to hear the cases since it was busy with another Constitution bench matter. (Photo: File)

'Freedom of choice is ours': India defends right to buy Russian arms

Jaishankar hailed warm relations overall with the United States but underlined India's differences with Trump's hawkish stance on Iran. (Photo: Twitter)

'Don't misinterpret,' says S Jaishankar on PM Modi's 'Trump sarkar' comment

Addressing a mammoth crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston on September 22, Modi said that India has connected well with Trump. (Photo: AFP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham