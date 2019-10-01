Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 Jaitley's family wan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jaitley's family wants his pension to be distributed among 'the needy' in Rajya Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 11:24 am IST
The family cited former finance minister’s 'philanthropist past' as the reason for not accepting the pension amount.
On August 24, BJP stalwart and party troubleshooter Arun Jaitley died at AIIMS where he was on life support. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Late Union minister Arun Jaitely's wife has asked Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to give the pension that the family receives after his death to 'the most needy' employees of the Rajya Sabha.

The family cited former finance minister’s 'philanthropist past' as the reason for not accepting the pension amount and donating it to the Rajya Sabha staff.

 

“Without, by any means, intending to undermine the noble sentiment associated with the offer of pension entitled to the spouse of a late MP, a cause which Arun himself championed, I would humble request the hon’ble parliament to deploy this pension amount towards the welfare of the most needy segment of the institution, which Arun served for almost two decades; the Class IV employees of the Rajya Sabha,” Sangeeta Jaitley wrote in the letter to Naidu. “I am sure, Arun, too, would have wished the same,” she added.

In the letter, Sangeeta Jaitley also said: “Arun has always been a silent philanthropist whose magnanimity was profound.” “Whatever success he was able to achieve in his legal profession or politics, he believed, was due to abiding support and good wishes of his mentors, colleagues. Friends, relatives and he always stood up to help and assist anyone in need.”

A copy of the letter was also sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On August 24, BJP stalwart and party troubleshooter Arun Jaitley died at AIIMS where he was on life support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a 'valued friend' whose insights and nuanced understanding of matters had 'very few parallels'.

 

