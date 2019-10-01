DK Shivakumar bro DK Suresh in ED sights

Bengaluru: It is Congress Member of Parliament D K Suresh's turn to be quizzed by officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) even as the Delhi High Court put off to October 14 a hearing of the bail petition of his elder brother and former minister D K Shivakumar, now lodged in Tihar jail, on Monday.

The Bengaluru (Rural) MP has been asked to appear before officers of ED on October 7. During hearing of Mr Shivakumar's bail petition, Mr K M Nataraj, counsel for ED, hinted that Mr Suresh would be interrogated. He told the court that Mr Suresh admitted that Rs 28 lakhs out of Rs 8.83 crore seized from an apartment in New Delhi belonged to him. Besides, Mr Suresh owned more than 28 properties bought by his late father through full cash transactions.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court sought the ED's response on the bail plea of Mr Shivakumar in the money launder case. The court issued a notice to the agency, seeking a status report, and listed the matter for hearing on October 14. The former minister moved the high court for bail on medical grounds, and also contended that he was not a flight risk as a seven-time legislator.