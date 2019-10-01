BS Yediyurappa’s ticket to rebel hearts: All 15 in by-election fray

Shivamogga: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made it clear here on Monday that the BJP would not entertain any opposition from its leaders to the party fielding the 15 disqualified MLAs of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress for the December 5 assembly bypolls.

Speaking to reporters in Shikaripura before laying the foundation stone for various developmental works here, Mr Yediyurappa said BJP national president and Union home minister, Amit Shah had promised the disqualified MLAs tickets, as it was the party's responsibility to field them in the bypolls. "There is no scope for any dissent on giving party tickets to them, including in Rannebennur," he asserted in clear reference to the opposition from BJP leader, U.B. Banakar, who was defeated from the constituency in 2018, to the party fielding disqualified MLA, B.C. Patil in the bypoll. "I am giving these disqualified MLAs a chance as they are the ones who stood by the BJP and are responsible for the installation of its government in the state," Mr Yediyurappa said, adding, "Not only will we give party tickets to these disqualified MLAS, but our workers and leaders will work for their success in the bypolls. Two in-charge leaders will be appointed in each of the constituencies going for the bypolls to ensure t

he success of the party's candidates."

Asked about ex-minister, Umesh Katti's statement that the BJP had washed its hands off the disqualified MLAs, he said he had spoken to him and there were no differences among leaders on this issue anymore. On the fate of party candidates, who were defeated in 2018 assembly polls from these seats, the CM said a decision would be taken soon on appointing leaders, who had lost by close margins, to various boards and corporations in the state.