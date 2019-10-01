Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 BS Yediyurappa’s t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BS Yediyurappa’s ticket to rebel hearts: All 15 in by-election fray

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Oct 1, 2019, 4:24 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 4:24 am IST
Yediyurappa said Amit Shah had promised the disqualified MLAs tickets, as it was the party's responsibility to field them in the bypolls.
Shivamogga: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made it clear here on Monday that the BJP would not entertain any opposition from its leaders to the party fielding the 15 disqualified MLAs of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress for the December 5 assembly bypolls.

Speaking to reporters in Shikaripura before laying the foundation stone for various developmental works here, Mr Yediyurappa said BJP national president and Union home minister, Amit Shah had promised the disqualified MLAs tickets, as it was the party's responsibility to field them in the bypolls. "There is no scope for any dissent on giving party tickets to them,  including in Rannebennur," he asserted in clear reference to the opposition from BJP leader, U.B. Banakar, who was defeated from the constituency in 2018,  to the party fielding disqualified MLA, B.C. Patil  in the bypoll. "I am giving  these disqualified MLAs a chance as they are the ones who stood by the BJP and are responsible for the installation of its government in the state," Mr Yediyurappa said, adding, "Not only will we give party tickets to these disqualified MLAS, but our  workers and leaders will work for their success in the bypolls. Two in-charge leaders will be appointed in each of the constituencies going for the bypolls to ensure t
he success of the party's candidates."

 

Asked about ex-minister, Umesh Katti's statement that the BJP had washed its hands off the disqualified MLAs, he said he had spoken to him and there were no differences among leaders on this issue anymore. On the fate of party candidates, who were defeated in 2018 assembly  polls from these seats, the CM said a decision would be taken soon on appointing leaders, who had lost by close margins, to various boards and corporations in the state.

Tags: b.s. yediyurappa, amit shah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


More From Current Affairs

Bus karo! Public transport unsafe for women

This amount, which had been granted under the name Nirbhaya Fund, was a Rs 33.64 crore allocation in 2016-17. BMTC has utilised only Rs 2.37 crores. The remainder lay unused, with the BMTC, as lakhs of women who use the bus service everyday put up with incidents like the ones detailed above.

Thiruvananthapuram: Corporation’s cloth bag scheme a big hit

The cloth bag manufacturing units set up by it to make available eco-friendly products to replace single-use plastic carry bags have become a huge success with around 30,000 cloth bags being sold.

Mahatma@150

Deepa Venugopal of the Department of English, Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Manvila, Thiruvananthapuram, moderates a round table discussion by students on Mahatma Gandhi

Khammam: 85-year-old files papers, wants to fight mafia

Laxminarasamma, a resident of Sobhana-drigudem under Chinta-lapalem, lives in Huzur-nagar with her children. Her father Achyutarama Sastry, a freedom fighter, had 179 acres in Velgatur in Chintalapalem mandal.

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests senior asst in ESI scam

Anti-Corruption Bureau
