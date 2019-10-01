BJP appoints Gautam Kumar as new Mayor of Bengaluru civic body

Bharatiya Janata Party Councillor Gautam Kumar has been appointed as the new Mayor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party Councillor Gautam Kumar has been appointed as the new Mayor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) on Tuesday, after bagging 129 votes in his favour.

The newly elected Gautam Kumar is the 54th Mayor of Bengaluru.

At Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office, former Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Friday held her last media interaction of her tenure by releasing a book — Janate Jote Varsha Nagarika Spandaneya Haddiyalli — on people-friendly schemes she had undertaken.

Gangambike Mallikarjun said, “Cleanliness was my main aim along with banning plastic and preventing the usage of plastic. I tried to take as many measures as possible as a result of which many hotels, shops, commercial establishments, including malls, markets, convention halls and other places have drastically cut down on the usage of plastic. Some have even stopped,” she said, Indian Express reported.

“I also did campaigning against PoP idols. Stringent measures were taken to curtail people from using the idols. Due to this only 2% Ganesha idols this time were PoP. I wish the next mayor will work on the same issues and make Bengaluru plastic and PoP free in the coming months,” the Former Mayor said,Indian Express reported.

