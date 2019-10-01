Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 Bihar floods: Death ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bihar floods: Death toll in four days of rains climbs to 148

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Oct 1, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 1:27 am IST
More than 28 people lost lives so far in Bihar, according to the state disaster management department.
An elderly person being rescued from a flood-affected colony at Rajendra Nagar in Patna on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Patna: Several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were on Monday reeling from floods following incessant showers over the past few days, with the death toll in rain-related incidents mounting to 148 in the country.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and his family members were among those whom the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued on Monday from floods in the state. Officials said the Deputy CM had remained stranded at his house in Patna since Saturday before he and his family were taken to safety in an inflatable boat.

 

More than 28 people lost lives so far in Bihar, according to the state disaster management department. Six casualties were reported from Gaya district. Five persons were buried alive when a wall collapsed on them while another person drowned in the river.

In Jehanabad, a three-year girl was killed when the wall of an old house caved in on her while she was playing. 18 deaths were reported on Sunday from across the state.

The MET department has predicted continued rains over 24 districts of Bihar in the next 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, the state administration has announced closure of all government and private schools till Tuesday.

In Patna, normal life has been badly hit due to many areas getting flooded. People have remained largely confined to their homes since Saturday when the rains started. There are also reports of scarcity of food, water, and other essential items.

In Uttar Pradesh, since Thursday, 111 people have died in rain-related incidents, with the state government on Sunday cancelling leave of officials in view of the situation.

In Jharkhand, three members of a family died in Dumka district after a wall collapsed on them following heavy rains in the region.

Besides these states, 13 deaths were reported from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Gujarat, three women drowned after their car was swept away at a flooded causeway in Rajkot district on Sunday following heavy rains.

Tags: national disaster response force, bihar floods, bihar deputy chief minister sushil kumar modi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


