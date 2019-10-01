Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 Anti-Chinmayanand pr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Anti-Chinmayanand protest march foiled, Priyanka slams BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 1:44 am IST
A protest march in support of the student who has accused Chinmayanand of rape has been blocked.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: AP)
 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the UP government for allegedly blocking a protest march by the party in support of the student who has accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape. The 180-km march from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow was meant to show support for the law student, who is the victim in the case.

She tweeted, “In the arrogance of power, the BJP government is destroying democracy. It can go to any extent to save a rape accused and suppress the voice of the daughter of Shahjaha-npur.”

 

Prior to the march, about 80 Congress workers were arrested at a public meeting, PTI reported.

Senior Congress leader Mr. Jitin Prasada, who was placed in preventive custody by the Uttar Pradesh police for the party’s planned protest march, asserted that the government’s move was “not the end, but the beginning”.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the BJP government is standing with the ones committing atrocities on daughters.

...
Tags: chinmayanand, bjp government, priyanka gandhi vadra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Laxminarasamma, a resident of Sobhana-drigudem under Chinta-lapalem, lives in Huzur-nagar with her children. Her father Achyutarama Sastry, a freedom fighter, had 179 acres in Velgatur in Chintalapalem mandal.

Khammam: 85-year-old files papers, wants to fight mafia

Asaduddin Owaisi

Amit Shah Kashmir talk all lies, says Asaduddin Owaisi

UDF candidate for Konni P. Mohanraj hugs Adoor Prakash, MP, when he arrived at the election convention at Konni. Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala is also seen.

It’s do-or-die battle for ‘A’ group in Konni

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

TRS, Congress to slug it out



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
 

How 20-yr-old student broke news on Trump's Ukraine envoy's resignation

Howard said he was looking for a local angle to a major story, and Volker is director of a national security institute run by the university. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Khammam: 85-year-old files papers, wants to fight mafia

Laxminarasamma, a resident of Sobhana-drigudem under Chinta-lapalem, lives in Huzur-nagar with her children. Her father Achyutarama Sastry, a freedom fighter, had 179 acres in Velgatur in Chintalapalem mandal.

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests senior asst in ESI scam

Anti-Corruption Bureau

Telangana High Court notice to government over land to Sarada Peetham

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Cops suspect irrigation babus

Central Crime Station Hyderabad (Photo courtesy: YouTube)

Bihar floods: Death toll in four days of rains climbs to 148

An elderly person being rescued from a flood-affected colony at Rajendra Nagar in Patna on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham