Anti-Chinmayanand protest march foiled, Priyanka slams BJP

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the UP government for allegedly blocking a protest march by the party in support of the student who has accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape. The 180-km march from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow was meant to show support for the law student, who is the victim in the case.

She tweeted, “In the arrogance of power, the BJP government is destroying democracy. It can go to any extent to save a rape accused and suppress the voice of the daughter of Shahjaha-npur.”

Prior to the march, about 80 Congress workers were arrested at a public meeting, PTI reported.

Senior Congress leader Mr. Jitin Prasada, who was placed in preventive custody by the Uttar Pradesh police for the party’s planned protest march, asserted that the government’s move was “not the end, but the beginning”.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the BJP government is standing with the ones committing atrocities on daughters.