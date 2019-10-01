Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 Aditya Thackeray say ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Aditya Thackeray says will fight from Worli

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Oct 1, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 1:30 am IST
VBA’s Padalkar, Cong MLA Pawara join BJP.
Aditya Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)
 Aditya Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In a much-anticipated move, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Monday announced his decision to contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls from the Sena bastion of Worli. Aaditya will be the first person from the Thackeray family to enter electoral politics.

Defending his decision to enter electoral politics, he said, “I can only do politics, nothing else. Politics is necessary if anything good needs to be done in the society. It is one medium through which your decision can improve the future of lakhs of people.”

 

Calling it a historic moment for himself and his family, he claimed that he has not taken the decision for himself, but to fulfil the dreams of people.

Aaditya’s seat — Worli — is considered to be one of the safest seats for the Sena. Its sitting MLA, Sunil Shinde, had defeated former NCP leader Sachin Ahir in 2014 polls. With Mr Ahir now in the Sena, Aaditya’s win looks all but a formality.

After the Lok Sabha polls, the Sena has been making systematic efforts to project the junior Thackeray as its face. As part of its efforts, it had also organised the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, headed by Aaditya, which aimed at reaching out to the youth.

Aaditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest elections. Late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and current chief Uddhav have remained away from polls.

Sena fielded encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma from Nalasopara seat for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Gopichand Padalkar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday. Mr Padalkar, who lost the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year from Sangli on VBA’s ticket, is likely to take on senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati constituency.

Along with Mr Padalkar, Congress MLA from Shirpur, Kashiram Pawara, also joined the saffron party.

While inducting Mr Padalkar into the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “He (Padalkar) is like a

tiger, who should challenge a major established leader. If he is ready, I will try to field him from Baramati”.

...
Tags: aaditya thackeray, vidhan sabha polls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

A file picture of brothers D.K. Suresh and D.K. Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar bro DK Suresh in ED sights

G Kishan Reddy(Photo: File)

G Kishan Reddy wants Telangana to hand over SCCL to centre

Laxminarasamma, a resident of Sobhana-drigudem under Chinta-lapalem, lives in Huzur-nagar with her children. Her father Achyutarama Sastry, a freedom fighter, had 179 acres in Velgatur in Chintalapalem mandal.

Khammam: 85-year-old files papers, wants to fight mafia

Asaduddin Owaisi

Amit Shah Kashmir talk all lies, says Asaduddin Owaisi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
 

How 20-yr-old student broke news on Trump's Ukraine envoy's resignation

Howard said he was looking for a local angle to a major story, and Volker is director of a national security institute run by the university. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Khammam: 85-year-old files papers, wants to fight mafia

Laxminarasamma, a resident of Sobhana-drigudem under Chinta-lapalem, lives in Huzur-nagar with her children. Her father Achyutarama Sastry, a freedom fighter, had 179 acres in Velgatur in Chintalapalem mandal.

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests senior asst in ESI scam

Anti-Corruption Bureau

Telangana High Court notice to government over land to Sarada Peetham

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Cops suspect irrigation babus

Central Crime Station Hyderabad (Photo courtesy: YouTube)

Bihar floods: Death toll in four days of rains climbs to 148

An elderly person being rescued from a flood-affected colony at Rajendra Nagar in Patna on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham