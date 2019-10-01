Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 5-judge Constitution ...
Nation, Current Affairs

5-judge Constitution bench to begin hearing Article 370 pleas today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 1, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 8:59 am IST
The court will also take up individual petitions on alleged restrictions imposed and lack of access to basic facilities.
A special bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it had no time to hear the cases since it was busy with another Constitution bench matter. (Photo: File)
 A special bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it had no time to hear the cases since it was busy with another Constitution bench matter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution bench led by Justice N V Ramana will hear pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 from Tuesday. The court will also take up individual petitions on alleged restrictions imposed in the Valley and lack of access to basic facilities.

A special bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it had no time to hear the cases since it was busy with another Constitution bench matter. A CJI-led bench has been hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute suit on a daily basis for more than a month now.

 

The newly constituted bench is scheduled to start hearing the batch of petitions on J&K from October 1. CJI Gogoi said petitions challenging restrictions on the media would also be taken up by the bench headed by Justice Ramana on Tuesday itself.

On August 5, the Centre moved to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two union territories. A day later, Parliament passed the changes in the form Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: article 370, kashmir issue, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Mumbai has received 3,669.6 mm rainfall so far this season - the highest in 61 years - as against its normal quota of 2,350 mm. (Photo: AP)

'Still not over': Monsoon causes death, destruction; sets new 25-year records

Seeking to clear the air in the backdrop of opposition to giving tickets to them, the Chief Minister said there was no need for any confusion. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa gives offer to disqualified MLAs who brought down government

Jaishankar hailed warm relations overall with the United States but underlined India's differences with Trump's hawkish stance on Iran. (Photo: Twitter)

'Freedom of choice is ours': India defends right to buy Russian arms

Addressing a mammoth crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston on September 22, Modi said that India has connected well with Trump. (Photo: AFP | File)

'Don't misinterpret,' says S Jaishankar on PM Modi's 'Trump sarkar' comment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
 

How 20-yr-old student broke news on Trump's Ukraine envoy's resignation

Howard said he was looking for a local angle to a major story, and Volker is director of a national security institute run by the university. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chinmayanand back in jail after discharge from Lucknow hospital

Days after his arrest on September 20, Chinmayanand was admitted to the government hospital after his health deteriorated. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Still not over': Monsoon causes death, destruction; sets new 25-year records

Mumbai has received 3,669.6 mm rainfall so far this season - the highest in 61 years - as against its normal quota of 2,350 mm. (Photo: AP)

'Freedom of choice is ours': India defends right to buy Russian arms

Jaishankar hailed warm relations overall with the United States but underlined India's differences with Trump's hawkish stance on Iran. (Photo: Twitter)

'Don't misinterpret,' says S Jaishankar on PM Modi's 'Trump sarkar' comment

Addressing a mammoth crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston on September 22, Modi said that India has connected well with Trump. (Photo: AFP | File)

Bus karo! Public transport unsafe for women

This amount, which had been granted under the name Nirbhaya Fund, was a Rs 33.64 crore allocation in 2016-17. BMTC has utilised only Rs 2.37 crores. The remainder lay unused, with the BMTC, as lakhs of women who use the bus service everyday put up with incidents like the ones detailed above.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham