Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 2.5L affected by flo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2.5L affected by flood-like situation in Bengal's Malda: Official

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Low-lying areas have been inundated and a large number of mud houses have collapsed due to heavy rainfall over the past two days.
An NDRF team has been stationed at Ratua area in the district for relief and rescue operation. (Photo: Representational)
 An NDRF team has been stationed at Ratua area in the district for relief and rescue operation. (Photo: Representational)

Malda: Over 2.5 lakh people in West Bengal's Malda district have been affected by a flood-like situation owing to incessant rain, officials said.

Zilla Parishad president Gour Chandra Mandal said that the low-lying areas in all the blocks of the district have been inundated and a large number of mud houses have collapsed due to heavy rainfall over the past two days.

 

"A total of 2.5 lakh people of 50,000 households have been affected by the flood-like situation in the district. Operations are on to rescue the residents of the islets of the Ganga, who are stranded there," he said.

The district has received over 99.80 mm rain since 8.30 am on Monday, an Irrigation Department official said.

The emergency, operation theatres and the male and female medical wards of the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) were also inundated.

Surgeries, nevertheless, were conducted in the inundated operation theatres, hospital superintendent Amit Dawn said. Most of the wards of the district headquarter, English Bazaar, are under the water, officials said.

Water also entered the district collectorate, the district magistrate's residence and government offices, they said.

Residents blocked roads at several places demanding that the stagnant water be cleared. On the other hand, all the major rivers in the district are flowing above the danger mark.

"While Ganga is flowing 66 cm above the 'extreme danger' level mark at Manikchak Ghat, Fulhar is flowing 57 cm above the danger mark at Teljana. Mahananda is also rising steadily but no alert has been sounded," Executive Engineer of Malda Irrigation Division, Pranab Samanta, said.

Flood embankment at Sakullapur under Kaliachak 2 block and Keshorpur in Manikchak block are being repaired on a war- footing, Samanta said.

District Magistrate Kaushik Bhattacharya, Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria and Samanta visited Sakullapur to inspect the work on Monday.

Samanta said, while damage of Sakullapur embankment will affect residents of nine blocks in the district, around one lakh residents of Bhutni islet will be affected in an event of a breach in the Keshorpur ring embankment, which was constructed in the 1970s.

Additional District Magistrate Arnab Chatterjee said cooked food is being distributed to the people who have taken shelter at the 10 relief camps set up across the district.

An NDRF team has been stationed at Ratua area in the district for relief and rescue operation.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: floods, monsoon, west bengal floods
Location: India, West Bengal


Latest From Nation

'We are monitoring the developments and I reassure the country that we are ready to deal with any situation where our services are required by the nation,' the Air Chief Marshal said. (Photo: ANI)

IAF monitoring situation along Indo-Pak border: Air Force Chief Bhadauria

Madhav further asserted that in 1994, a 'unanimous decision was taken that the only point left to discuss with Pakistan is when they will handover Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India.' (Photo: File)

Only 250 under preventive detention, some in 5-star guest houses in J&K: Ram Madhav

Modi said India had gained significantly from Kovind's insights and understanding of policy matters. (Photo: File)

'May Almighty bless you': PM Modi wishes President Kovind on his birthday

According to prosecution lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, on April 26, 2017, the convict had lured the victim under the pretext of treating her to ice cream. (Photo: Representational)

UP man sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping 5-yr-old girl



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1: ‘Bed Friends Forever’ changes dynamics

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 still.
 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF monitoring situation along Indo-Pak border: Air Force Chief Bhadauria

'We are monitoring the developments and I reassure the country that we are ready to deal with any situation where our services are required by the nation,' the Air Chief Marshal said. (Photo: ANI)

'May Almighty bless you': PM Modi wishes President Kovind on his birthday

Modi said India had gained significantly from Kovind's insights and understanding of policy matters. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanand back in jail after discharge from Lucknow hospital

Days after his arrest on September 20, Chinmayanand was admitted to the government hospital after his health deteriorated. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Still not over': Monsoon causes death, destruction; sets new 25-year records

Mumbai has received 3,669.6 mm rainfall so far this season - the highest in 61 years - as against its normal quota of 2,350 mm. (Photo: AP)

5-judge Constitution bench to begin hearing Article 370 pleas today

A special bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it had no time to hear the cases since it was busy with another Constitution bench matter. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham