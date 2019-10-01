Nation Current Affairs 01 Oct 2019 2 Muslims in fray fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2 Muslims in fray for BJP in Haryana Assembly polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 1:39 am IST
While Ms Phogat will contest from Dadri, the former hockey captain will stand from Pehowa and Mr Dutta from Baroda.
BJP logo
 BJP logo

New Delhi: The BJP has fielded nine women candidates and two Muslims for the coming Assembly polls in Haryana, where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will recontest from Karnal Assembly seat and state unit chief Subhash Barala has been renominated from Tohana. The party’s central election committee (CEC), which met on Sunday evening to finalise the names, released 78 names on Monday, which also included wrestler Babita Phogat, former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt.

While Ms Phogat will contest from Dadri, the former hockey captain will stand from Pehowa and Mr Dutta from Baroda. The trio had joined the saffron fold recently. Elections will be held to the 90-member Assembly on October 21 along with Maharashtra, where the BJP is yet to officially announce its seat-sharing formula with allies, including the Shiv Sena. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 4.

 

The BJP also fielded two Muslim candidates in Haryana — Zakir Hussain from Nuh and Naseem Ahmed from Fezozepur Jirka — both in the Mewat region.

BJP leader Arun Singh said 38 MLAs have been renominated while seven have been dropped in the first list.

...
Tags: ‪bjp, manohar lal khattar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A file picture of brothers D.K. Suresh and D.K. Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar bro DK Suresh in ED sights

G Kishan Reddy(Photo: File)

G Kishan Reddy wants Telangana to hand over SCCL to centre

Laxminarasamma, a resident of Sobhana-drigudem under Chinta-lapalem, lives in Huzur-nagar with her children. Her father Achyutarama Sastry, a freedom fighter, had 179 acres in Velgatur in Chintalapalem mandal.

Khammam: 85-year-old files papers, wants to fight mafia

Asaduddin Owaisi

Amit Shah Kashmir talk all lies, says Asaduddin Owaisi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
 

How 20-yr-old student broke news on Trump's Ukraine envoy's resignation

Howard said he was looking for a local angle to a major story, and Volker is director of a national security institute run by the university. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Khammam: 85-year-old files papers, wants to fight mafia

Laxminarasamma, a resident of Sobhana-drigudem under Chinta-lapalem, lives in Huzur-nagar with her children. Her father Achyutarama Sastry, a freedom fighter, had 179 acres in Velgatur in Chintalapalem mandal.

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests senior asst in ESI scam

Anti-Corruption Bureau

Telangana High Court notice to government over land to Sarada Peetham

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Cops suspect irrigation babus

Central Crime Station Hyderabad (Photo courtesy: YouTube)

Bihar floods: Death toll in four days of rains climbs to 148

An elderly person being rescued from a flood-affected colony at Rajendra Nagar in Patna on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham