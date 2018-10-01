Wife objects to WhatsApp chat, Hyderabad man, his girlfriend commit suicide

A few days back, Kumar's wife suspected that he was regularly chatting with a woman while led to heated argument between them. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in East Marredpally area of Secunderabad for being chided by his wife over continuously chatting with female friend on a web-based messaging app, police said on Sunday.

Upon receiving information about the death, the man's 19-year-old female friend also ended her life by consuming toxic substance, a police official said.

K Shiva Kumar, an electrician by profession, allegedly hanged himself to death in his house on Saturday while his childhood friend C Vennela, after learning about his death, got depressed and consumed toxic substance that day itself. She died in hospital on Sunday, they said.

According to police, Kumar had got married on August 15. The couple used to quarrel quite frequently over petty issues and Kumar's wife used to rebuke him for continuously chatting over the messaging app.

A few days back, Kumar's wife suspected that he was regularly chatting with a woman while led to heated argument between them.

Depressed over the frequent quarrels Kumar hung himself from a ceiling fan in his house on Saturday, police said. When Vennela came to know about her childhood friend Kumar's death, she consumed a toxic substance on Saturday when nobody was at home. One of her friends rushed her to a government hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

Two separate cases were registered by police.