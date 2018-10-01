search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

In video, woman BJP supporter kicked, punched twice by Trinamool leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Woman BJP supporter was kicked, pushed and thrown to ground by Trinamool leaders and activists in West Bengal during protest.
Both the times the act was captured on cameras but what was more appalling was that the attackers are scot-free. (Screengrab | Twitter |
 Both the times the act was captured on cameras but what was more appalling was that the attackers are scot-free. (Screengrab | Twitter |

Kolkata: In yet another incident of violence, a woman supporter of the BJP was brutally kicked, pushed and thrown to the ground by the ruling Trinamool leaders and activists in West Bengal during a protest.

The BJP supporter was first beaten while police were just a few meters away and then she was again beaten in front of TV news crew. Both the times the act was captured on cameras but what was more appalling was that the attackers are scot-free.

 

The videos, shot last Wednesday, the day of BJP's 12-hour Bengal bandh, have gone viral.

The attackers allegedly Trinamool leaders involved in the two incidents were different but the victim was the same - Nilima De Sarkar, a supporter of the BJP.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

The video of the first attack on Nilima De Sarkar was widely broadcast on Wednesday, the day of the shutdown while the second video of the second attack was circulated on social media on Sunday.

On September 26, Nilima De Sarkar was among some BJP supporters who had put up a rail block in the Barasat, in North 24-parganas of West Bengal. Within minutes, Trinamool supporters led by the local panchayat chief, Arshaduzzaman, charged at the BJP supporters.

A video recorded with the help of a mobile phone camera by a witness shows Nilima De Sarkar trying to run away to avoid blows but was brutally kicked.

The BJP supporter went sprawling on the road in front of a level crossing after which a policeman stepped forward to stop further attacks on her.

Click here to watch the video.

When a reporter approached Nilima De Sarkar after a while to take her interview over the incident, she was brazenly attacked again. The camera of the TV news channel kept rolling and captured the BJP supporter being attacked brutally.

In the video, a Trinamool leader rushed at Nilima De Sarkar with a staff in hand and knocked her off her feet, sending her flying on the road again.

 

 

The attacker in the blue shirt has been identified by the BJP as Qutubuddin, an aide of Arshanduzzaman, the man who kicked Nilima De Sarkar first, NDTV reported.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is yet to comment on the incident.

Tags: bjp, west bengal bjp, trinamool congress, mamata banerjee, nilima de sarkar
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JK Rowling's The Tales of Beedle the Bard to get illustrated edition

The Tales of Beedle the Bard was first published in 2008 in aid of Lumos, J.K. Rowling’s international children’s charity.
 

Nokia 5.1 Plus all set to go on sale in India at 12 noon today

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is a part of the Android One programme, which further means that users will receive quick software updates.
 

Sedentary lifestyle, obesity, stress, lack of sleep factors for diabetes: Experts

The 17th edition of the UP Diabetes Association was organised by its Gautam Buddh Nagar chapter, said organising secretary Saurabh Srivastava. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women aren't better at multitasking than men

The post, published in Harvard Business Review, discussed how confusion over which sex can multitask more effectively is often the result of researchers using different definitions of the term "multitasking". (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Selfie obsession has led to 43 deaths every year since 2011

Scientists recommend no selfie zones, like those established in tourist spots in India, as a possible way to prevent such accidents (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravi Shastri's memes break the internet after India's Asia Cup triumph

The coach said India's biggest gain from the Asia Cup was the high standards of fielding the players have displayed all throughout the tournament. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor dies of cardiac arrest at 87

In May 1946, Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra and the couple had five children -- three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima. (Photo: File | PTI)

India wants to make trade deal with US to avoid tariffs, says President Trump

Trump's remarks, for the second time in recent weeks, comes days after Assistant US Trade Representative Mark Linscott returned from India where he had detailed discussion with senior Indian officials on bilateral trade and a possible trade deal between the two countries. (Photo: File)

Police tried to cover up Apple executive Vivek Tiwari's murder: UP minister

'The killers deserve to be in jail and they must get stringent punishment. Action should also be initiated against officials who showed laxity in this case and tried to hush up the murder,' Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Harassed for dowry by husband, in-laws, 25-yr-old Hyderabad techie hangs self

The woman got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April. (Representational Image)

Wife objects to WhatsApp chat, Hyderabad man, his girlfriend commit suicide

A few days back, Kumar's wife suspected that he was regularly chatting with a woman while led to heated argument between them. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham