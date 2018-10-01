search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Police tried to cover up Apple executive Vivek Tiwari's murder: UP minister

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 9:35 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 9:41 am IST
'The death of Vivek Tiwari has shocked us. Even the police could do such a heinous act, I did not expect,' UP Law Minister said.d.
'The killers deserve to be in jail and they must get stringent punishment. Action should also be initiated against officials who showed laxity in this case and tried to hush up the murder,' Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 'The killers deserve to be in jail and they must get stringent punishment. Action should also be initiated against officials who showed laxity in this case and tried to hush up the murder,' Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh minister Brijesh Pathak Sunday hit out at the state police for showing "laxity" and "hushing up" the murder of a tech company executive in the city's Gomti Nagar neighbourhood.

Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead early Saturday morning by a policeman when he allegedly refused to stop his car.

 

"The killers deserve to be in jail and they must get stringent punishment. Action should also be initiated against officials who showed laxity in this case and tried to hush up the murder," Pathak told PTI.

"I will also request the honourable court to hand over the entire matter to a fast-track court so that the aggrieved family can get justice soon. I have also sought time from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that the aggrieved family can meet him," he said.

The state law minister expressed "shock" over the fact that even policemen could indulge in such an act. "The death of Vivek Tiwari has shocked us. Even the police could do such a heinous act, I did not expect," he said.

Also Read: Lucknow techie dead after constable fires in 'self-defence', 2 cops arrested

Pathak also talked about the various anomalies reported in the case.

"The lone eyewitness was kept in police custody for nearly 17 hours and her signature was taken on a plain piece of paper. The FIR was not registered in the way it should had been. There is no consistency between the statement of Sana (who was accompanying the victim) and the FIR. And efforts were made to hush up the case," he said.

The minister also hit out at those police officials who tried to safeguard the accused cop.

Two constables have been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with him at the time of the incident.

Tags: apple executive murder, apple executive shot dead by police, uttar pradesh police, brijesh pathak
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Selfie obsession has led to 43 deaths every year since 2011

Scientists recommend no selfie zones, like those established in tourist spots in India, as a possible way to prevent such accidents (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravi Shastri's memes break the internet after India's Asia Cup triumph

The coach said India's biggest gain from the Asia Cup was the high standards of fielding the players have displayed all throughout the tournament. (Photo: AP)
 

Scientists discover Amazonian plant that can be effective against liver cancer

The study also found that the plant doesn’t affect healthy human liver cells (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Suzuki future-proof India by entering premium segments?

India is the biggest market for small cars in the world.
 

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

Nitesh Tiwari poses with clapperboard for Chhichhore.
 

Hyderabad sees fastest GDP growth; Chennai, Kolkata slowest

The Brookings analysis of Oxford economics data showed that Hyderabad ranked third across the world in terms of employment growth rate.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Harassed for dowry by husband, in-laws, 25-yr-old Hyderabad techie hangs self

The woman got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April. (Representational Image)

Wife objects to WhatsApp chat, Hyderabad man, his girlfriend commit suicide

A few days back, Kumar's wife suspected that he was regularly chatting with a woman while led to heated argument between them. (Representational Image)

Pakistan remarks on Peshawar attack dishonours kids: India

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Kerala’s hero fisherman laid to rest

According to Jineesh’s friend Silvadasan Antony, who is also member of Coastal Warriors, the bill at the hospital was around Rs 1.75 lakh. However, the hospital management decided not to charge a single penny and released the body after receiving information from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office about the role of Jineesh during the floods.

Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika releases ‘manifesto’

TVV general secretary Menchu Sandeep, said, In the name of rationalisation. the TRS government is taking education away for suppressed groups by shutting down government schools and colleges.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham