PM Modi fails to ‘interact,’ BJP fans disappointed

Mangaluru: This was one Mann Ki Baat which left a lot of people including BJP enthusiasts disappointed. The BJP had made it known to them that people could interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his customary Mann Ki Baat on the last Sunday of the month. But no one got a chance for the interaction this time and many of them made no secret of their unhappiness.

During the programme in which the PM addresses the nation via All India Radio, DD National and DD News. he places before the people his thoughts on several issues. The 48th episode was scheduled to be aired on Sunday and the TV Raman Pai Convention Hall was packed with people who wanted to interact with the PM. Arrangements were even made to provide breakfast and tea for about 800 people and a huge LED screen was put up

On Saturday, a message in the name of 'BJP DK' had made the rounds asking people to attend the programme and make the best of the opportunity to speak to Mr Modi. However some leaders who had doubts about the interaction, tried to get a clarification from New Delhi and were told that there would be no interaction. By then it was too late as people had already arrived from distant places to speak with Mr Modi. Senior leaders including MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Bharath Shetty, former MLAs and office bearers were seated in the first row in the hall. People even waited till the end for the 'interaction' which however did not happen. A woman who had arrived from Moodabidri, said that she had come to the programme to tell the Prime Minister about a problem related to land. Another woman said she had come from BC Road to interact with the PM and was disappointed.

When contacted MLA Vedavyasa Kamath said that the information about the interaction had come from the party. "Based on that information, arrangements were done. However we are told that Modiji will have an interaction with people in the Mann Ki Baat programmes to follow and hope Mangalureans will be able to interact shortly," Mr Kamath told Deccan Chronicle.