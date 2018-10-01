search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kiren Rijiju finally visits daughter's school, watch how he was convinced

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2018, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 4:56 pm IST
Kiren Rijiju shared a video of his daughter cajoling and convincing her father to visit her school.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju is seen sitting on a ledge in the school corridor with his daughter all elated. (Photo: Twitter | @KirenRijiju)
 Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju is seen sitting on a ledge in the school corridor with his daughter all elated. (Photo: Twitter | @KirenRijiju)

New Delhi: Children often complain about their working parents not visiting their school on special occasions. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's daughter was one of these disappointed daughters, but not anymore.

A video tweeted by the Union minister shows how his daughter managed to convince him to visit her school in Delhi for ‘Grandparents Day’ celebrations.

 

Kiren Rijiju’s daughter was one of the happiest children whose father managed to take out time from his busy schedule to fulfil her daughter’s wish.

"Finally, for the first time I could manage a little moment to attend my daughter's "Grandparents Day" in her school in the absence of any of her grandparents. She was too excited!" 47-year-old Kiren Rijiju tweeted on Sunday.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs is seen sitting on a ledge in the school corridor with his daughter all elated.

Kiren Rijiju also shared a video of his daughter cajoling and convincing her father to visit her school.

“Papa, tomorrow is my Grandparents' Day. You must come tomorrow. Mama always comes to my school, sees the performance. She sees my dancing...(sic),” Rijiju's daughter tells him, sitting on her bed.

"But you never ever come to my school. How can that be, Papa? My grandparents come to Delhi from far village (sic)," she goes on.

 

 

The Union minister can be seen finally relenting, "Alright, I'll try to come. I'm so busy these days. What to do?" Rijiju can be heard saying in the 51-second clip.

Rijiju’s daughter's reply to this is classic, "You have office but just say to your boss that I have to come to my daughter's school. Then your boss can forgive you.”

Tags: kiren rijiju, kiren rijiju twitter, kiren rijiju daughter, kiren rijiju daughter school, grandparents day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

8 baby crocodiles and 2 black pond turtles rescued from Nashik smuggler

The crocodiles were found to be malnourished, subdued, and weak. The animals are currently recovering at the Nashik City Police's Crime Branch office.
 

Women orgasm for 17 per cent longer while masturbating with a vibrator: study

Researchers expected that manual masturbation may take longer (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US, Japanese pair win Nobel Medicine Prize for cancer therapy

The therapy is designed to remove this protein "brake" and allow the immune system to more quickly get to work fighting the cancer. (Photo: AP)
 

Sony launches new wireless SRS-XB01 speaker for Rs 2,590

The portable speaker weighs about 160gm and comes in Blue, Red, White, Black, Green, Yellow colour options.
 

Ravi Shastri defends Virat Kohli's India during England tour review meeting with CoA

It is unknown that if skipper Kohli was a part of the discussion but clearly Shastri defended the team saying they were not outplayed. (Photo: AFP)
 

Maryland zoo builds Lego-wheelchair for turtle with broken shell

Fraess says no one makes turtle-sized wheelchairs, so he sent sketches to a friend who's a Lego enthusiast. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Venkaiah Naidu flags issue of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan

In his 40-minute speech, the Vice President urged the world to 'speak in one voice' to deal with terror globally. (Photo: File)

BJP leader files complaint against Kejriwal over tweets in Apple executive killing

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo had on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the killing of Vivek Tiwari, claiming 'the BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus'. (Photo: File)

States asked to identify Rohingya refugees, collect biometric details: Rajnath Singh

The meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Odisha was represented in the meeting by Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

UIDAI asks telcos to submit plan to discontinue Aadhar based eKYC

The Supreme Court, last week, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private companies to use the 12-digit biometric ID-based eKYC. (Representational Image | File)

Meerut cops ‘rewarded’ after assault video, transferred to CM’s home base

In the van, the woman was slapped repeatedly by a female cop, Neetu Singh, while others abused her and kept taunting her with questions like: 'There are so many Hindu men, why go for a Muslim?' (Photo: Scrrengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham