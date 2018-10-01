search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jet Airways aircraft makes emergency landing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Flight 9W-955 landed safely at 12.06 pm at Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport, according to airport director Aryama Sanyal.
According to reports, the glitch hit the engine when the aircraft was at an altitude of 36,000 feet. The aircraft had taken off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at about 10 am.
 According to reports, the glitch hit the engine when the aircraft was at an altitude of 36,000 feet. The aircraft had taken off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at about 10 am.

Hyderabad: A Jet Airways aircraft that took off from Hyderabad with 96 passengers and seven crew on board for Indore made an emergency landing at Indore airport due to a glitch in the engine. All the passengers and crew were safe.

Flight 9W-955 landed safely at 12.06 pm at Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport, according to airport director Aryama Sanyal.

 

The commander of the Hyderabad-Indore flight sought an emergency landing from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) after one of the engines of the aircraft failed, Ms Sanyal added.

According to reports, the glitch hit the engine when the aircraft was at an altitude of 36,000 feet. The aircraft had taken off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at about 10 am.

The incident comes a week after several passengers suffered a nose bleed on a Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight because the crew “forgot” to switch on the cabin pressure switch. The aircraft made emergency landing in Mumbai after cabin pressure dropped, resulting in at least 30 passengers suffering from nose bleed and pain.

Jet Airways in an official statement said the airline had informed the authorities of the event and engineering teams were inspecting the aircraft.

Tags: jet airways, emergency landing, indore airport
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Selfie obsession has led to 43 deaths every year since 2011

Scientists recommend no selfie zones, like those established in tourist spots in India, as a possible way to prevent such accidents (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravi Shastri's memes break the internet after India's Asia Cup triumph

The coach said India's biggest gain from the Asia Cup was the high standards of fielding the players have displayed all throughout the tournament. (Photo: AP)
 

Scientists discover Amazonian plant that can be effective against liver cancer

The study also found that the plant doesn’t affect healthy human liver cells (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Suzuki future-proof India by entering premium segments?

India is the biggest market for small cars in the world.
 

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

Nitesh Tiwari poses with clapperboard for Chhichhore.
 

Hyderabad sees fastest GDP growth; Chennai, Kolkata slowest

The Brookings analysis of Oxford economics data showed that Hyderabad ranked third across the world in terms of employment growth rate.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mann ki baat: PM Modi lauds Armed forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Conspiracy on to target N Chandrababu Naidu: TD

N. Chandrababu Naidu

BJP does not protect Hindus, says Kejriwal on Lucknow techie's death

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari slammed Kejriwal for his tweet, saying AAP volunteers should note their leader's 'low mentality'. (Photo: File)

EC to keep tab on high-value bank transactions in poll-bound Telangana

The exercise would continue till the model code of conduct was in force in the state where the assembly had been dissolved more than eight months ahead of the expiry of its term on the recommendation of TRS government. (Photo: Representational Image)

Jet Airways Hyderabad-Indore flight makes emergency landing after engine failure

The plane landed safely at 12.06 pm, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport's director Aryama Sanyal said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham