Jet Airways aircraft makes emergency landing

According to reports, the glitch hit the engine when the aircraft was at an altitude of 36,000 feet. The aircraft had taken off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at about 10 am.

Hyderabad: A Jet Airways aircraft that took off from Hyderabad with 96 passengers and seven crew on board for Indore made an emergency landing at Indore airport due to a glitch in the engine. All the passengers and crew were safe.

Flight 9W-955 landed safely at 12.06 pm at Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport, according to airport director Aryama Sanyal.

The commander of the Hyderabad-Indore flight sought an emergency landing from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) after one of the engines of the aircraft failed, Ms Sanyal added.

According to reports, the glitch hit the engine when the aircraft was at an altitude of 36,000 feet. The aircraft had taken off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at about 10 am.

The incident comes a week after several passengers suffered a nose bleed on a Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight because the crew “forgot” to switch on the cabin pressure switch. The aircraft made emergency landing in Mumbai after cabin pressure dropped, resulting in at least 30 passengers suffering from nose bleed and pain.

Jet Airways in an official statement said the airline had informed the authorities of the event and engineering teams were inspecting the aircraft.