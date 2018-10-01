search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India wants to make trade deal with US to avoid tariffs, says President Trump

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 9:44 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 9:45 am IST
Trump referred to India in the context of his repeated allegation that other countries have been taking advantage of America in the past.
Trump's remarks, for the second time in recent weeks, comes days after Assistant US Trade Representative Mark Linscott returned from India where he had detailed discussion with senior Indian officials on bilateral trade and a possible trade deal between the two countries. (Photo: File)
 Trump's remarks, for the second time in recent weeks, comes days after Assistant US Trade Representative Mark Linscott returned from India where he had detailed discussion with senior Indian officials on bilateral trade and a possible trade deal between the two countries. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/Washington: President Donald Trump  on Saturday said that India wants to have a trade deal with the US because it does not want him to impose tariffs on their products.

Trump's remarks, for the second time in recent weeks, comes days after Assistant US Trade Representative Mark Linscott returned from India where he had detailed discussion with senior Indian officials on bilateral trade and a possible trade deal between the two countries.

 

Trump often accuses India of imposing 100 per cent tariffs on American products.

"We have a country, take India. Good relationship. They want to make a deal now because they don't want me to do what I'm going to do, with I have to. So, they (Indians) call us. They didn't want to make a deal with anybody else," he said.

Trump referred to India in the context of his repeated allegation that other countries have been taking advantage of America in the past.

Trump early this month had said India wanted a trade deal with the US despite the US administration's tough stance on the issue. "Take India. You talk about free trade. So, let's say they (Indians) charge us 60 per cent tariff on a product. And for the same product when they send it in (America), we charge them nothing. So now I want to charge them 25 per cent or 20 or 10 or something," Trump said.

"What do you think? That's not free trade. We don't like it. I said, where are these people coming from? So, think of it. Where are they coming from? You have no idea how difficult it is. Where are they coming?" Trump said on Saturday referring to the conversations he is having with India.

Trump told the crowd that he is using India just as an example.

The president said he can give example of other countries which are "brutal" to what they do with the United States.

"I could give you (examples of) others that are brutal, just brutal what they do to us, how they take advantage of the stupidity. We never even had people negotiate, they just do whatever they want," Trump said as he went back to the India example.

"Remember this? A lot of the people that are fighting me in what I'm doing have ownership of companies in these other countries. Remember that please. Remember that, or they're represented by lobbies," Trump said, as he lashed out at those who are opposing his America First trade policies.

Trump said nobody wants to talk about the jobs created and nobody wants to talk about all the money that's flowing in to the coffers of the United States of America, he said.

"The people that are against it are usually having companies...you know, you go to these other countries, they have companies there too," he alleged.

Tags: donald trump, trade deal, india-us ties




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Selfie obsession has led to 43 deaths every year since 2011

Scientists recommend no selfie zones, like those established in tourist spots in India, as a possible way to prevent such accidents (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravi Shastri's memes break the internet after India's Asia Cup triumph

The coach said India's biggest gain from the Asia Cup was the high standards of fielding the players have displayed all throughout the tournament. (Photo: AP)
 

Scientists discover Amazonian plant that can be effective against liver cancer

The study also found that the plant doesn’t affect healthy human liver cells (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Suzuki future-proof India by entering premium segments?

India is the biggest market for small cars in the world.
 

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

Nitesh Tiwari poses with clapperboard for Chhichhore.
 

Hyderabad sees fastest GDP growth; Chennai, Kolkata slowest

The Brookings analysis of Oxford economics data showed that Hyderabad ranked third across the world in terms of employment growth rate.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Police tried to cover up Apple executive Vivek Tiwari's murder: UP minister

'The killers deserve to be in jail and they must get stringent punishment. Action should also be initiated against officials who showed laxity in this case and tried to hush up the murder,' Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Harassed for dowry by husband, in-laws, 25-yr-old Hyderabad techie hangs self

The woman got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April. (Representational Image)

Wife objects to WhatsApp chat, Hyderabad man, his girlfriend commit suicide

A few days back, Kumar's wife suspected that he was regularly chatting with a woman while led to heated argument between them. (Representational Image)

Pakistan remarks on Peshawar attack dishonours kids: India

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Kerala’s hero fisherman laid to rest

According to Jineesh’s friend Silvadasan Antony, who is also member of Coastal Warriors, the bill at the hospital was around Rs 1.75 lakh. However, the hospital management decided not to charge a single penny and released the body after receiving information from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office about the role of Jineesh during the floods.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham