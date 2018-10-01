search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India, Uzbekistan sign 17 agreements for cooperation in security, tourism

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 2:37 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 2:37 pm IST
The agreements signed between two countries included collaboration on military education, agriculture, cooperation on science.
PM Narendra Modi and Uzbek President witness exchange of MoUs and agreements between India and Uzbekistan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 PM Narendra Modi and Uzbek President witness exchange of MoUs and agreements between India and Uzbekistan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: India and Uzbekistan inked 17 agreements on Monday, including for visa free travel for diplomatic passport holders and cooperation in the fields of tourism, national security, training of diplomats and trafficking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held delegation level talks and agreed to collaborate with each other across sectors.

 

The agreements signed between the two countries included collaboration on military education, agriculture and allied sectors, cooperation on science and technology and in the field of health and medical science.

An MoU was also signed on cooperation in the pharma sector. The two countries have also agreed to cooperate in combating trafficking and illicit narcotic drugs.

The two countries will also cooperate in exploring the outer space for peaceful purposes. Business relationships between the two countries will be promoted through the India-Uzbekistan Business Council, for which an agreement was signed.

Tags: visa-free travel, tourism, pm modi, shavkat mirziyoyev, india-uzbekistan business council
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




