search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Imran Khan nothing but 'chaprasi', says Subramanian Swamy

ANI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Swamy was here to attend a programme of 'Sanskritik Gaurav Sansthan' Tripura unit.
Swamy's statement comes after Swaraj on Saturday used the United Nations platform to highlight the serious issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and human rights violations in India. (Photo: ANI)
 Swamy's statement comes after Swaraj on Saturday used the United Nations platform to highlight the serious issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and human rights violations in India. (Photo: ANI)

Agartala: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a chaprasi' (peon), adding that Islamabad is run by the military, ISI and terrorists.

"Imran Khan is nothing but a 'chaprasi' because the country (Pakistan) is run by the military, ISI and terrorists, and Imran Khan is just one of the 'chaprasi' of the government. He may be called the Prime Minister, but he is a 'chaprasi'," Swamy said while addressing a press conference here.

 

"There is only one solution to Pakistan. Balochis don't want to be part of Pakistan, Sindhis don't want to be part of Pakistan, Pashtuns don't want to be part of Pakistan, so break Pakistan into four parts - these three (Baloch, Sindh, Pashtun) and the residual West Punjab.... I also think that (External Affairs Minister) Sushma Swaraj should not waste her breath speaking about Pakistan in the UN because Pakistan gets psychic pleasure when India abuses it. Just ignore Pakistan, prepare your military and one day break it up into four," he added.

Swamy's statement comes after Swaraj on Saturday used the United Nations platform to highlight the serious issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and human rights violations in India.

Meanwhile, speaking on Bangladesh, Swamy said, "India will continue to support it, but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should be warned to stop those mad people from demolishing Hindu temples, converting Hindu temples into Masjid and converting Hindus to Muslims. If Bangladesh does not stop torturing the Hindus, I would recommend that our government invades Bangladesh and takes it over."

Swamy was here to attend a programme of 'Sanskritik Gaurav Sansthan' Tripura unit.

Tags: subramanian swamy, imran khan, sushma swaraj, united nations, cross-border terrorism
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maryland zoo builds Lego-wheelchair for turtle with broken shell

Fraess says no one makes turtle-sized wheelchairs, so he sent sketches to a friend who's a Lego enthusiast. (Photo: AP)
 

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Om Puri

Riz Ahmed and Tom Hardy.
 

World Vegetarian Day: 8 benefits of eating vegetarian food

Vegetarians and vegans tend to be much more deliberate in their food choices and far less likely to binge eat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Car Sunroofs: The Dos and Don'ts

Honda played it smart by offering a sunroof in the WR-V, which played no small part in the crossover’s success.
 

JK Rowling's The Tales of Beedle the Bard to get illustrated edition

The Tales of Beedle the Bard was first published in 2008 in aid of Lumos, J.K. Rowling’s international children’s charity.
 

Nokia 5.1 Plus all set to go on sale in India at 12 noon today

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is a part of the Android One programme, which further means that users will receive quick software updates.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi removed 'termite of corruption' to ensure inclusive growth: Naqvi

Naqvi made the remarks after laying the foundation stone of the first world-class educational institute for the poor, backward and minorities in Alwar. (Photo: File)

Goodwill gesture: Telangana cop babysits child while mother writes exam

'Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall,' Rajeswari wrote alongside the image. (Photo: ANI)

Family of Apple tech executive shot by cops meet UP CM, says have faith in govt

The chief minister assured family of all the possible help and also met the two daughters and consoled the family promising strict action against the guilty. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Air India to fly double-decker ‘jumbo’ jets to Kolkata, Mumbai from New Delhi

With 12 seats in first class, 26 in business and 385 in economy class, the 'Jumbo' plane will operate one flight per day each to Kolkata and Mumbai from New Delhi between October 16 and October 21, Air India said in a statement. (Photo: File | AFP)

Rafale deal ‘father of Bofors’, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said those who accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's relatives of receiving kickbacks worth Rs 65 crore in the Bofors deal are in power now. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham