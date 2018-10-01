I don’t want to react to Siddaramaiah’s Rahu, Ketu remark: H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: A day after Coordination Committee Chairman, Siddaramaiah’s controversial Rahu-Ketu remark (that they had all conspired to defeat him in Chamundeswari in the Assembly polls), Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy chose to play down the outburst maintaining that he did not want to react without knowing the context in which the former CM had expressed his view.

Mr Siddaramaiah was defeated by Mr G.T. Deve Gowda of the JD(S) in Chamundeswari and brought this up even though the JD(S) and Congress are now partners in the ruling coalition, formed after the polls. Speaking to reporters after flagging off the Vintage Car rally here, Mr Kumaraswamy jocularly said, “The media wants to run one controversy after the other, are you (media) not tired of this?”

“I do not know the context in which he (Siddaramaiah) used metaphors like Rahu, Ketu and Shani. There could be many interpretations on the choice of words and therefore, I would refrain from making any comment,” he said.

On Saturday while referring to his defeat in Chamundeswari, Mr Siddaramaiah had stated that he was the only CM from a backward class to complete five years in office after late Devaraj Urs. His opponents were jealous of him and fearing that he would return as CM, plotted his defeat. They joined together ‘like Rahu, Ketu and Shani’ to defeat him in Chamundeswari. Had he contested from Varuna (his earlier constituency) they would not have been able to defeat him, the former CM had said`