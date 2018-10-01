I am trouble-shooter for coalition: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Former chief minister and the ruling coalition’s Coordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to ensure a five-year tenure for the Kumaraswamy government remarking that he would be the ‘trouble shooter’ for the government.

Answering queries by reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr Siddaramaiah said, “The reported attempt by some of our MLAs to destabilise the state government is only a creation of the media. None of our MLAs have indulged in such acts. To make sure the government does not land in trouble, I have been made head of the Coordination Committee, so, I am the trouble shooter. We will hold Coordination Committee meetings only when needed, to discuss issues and take decisions.”