search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Goodwill gesture: Telangana cop babysits child while mother writes exam

ANI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
A photograph of Mujeeb-ur-Rehman trying to comfort crying baby outside exam centre went viral after it was shared on Twitter by IPS officer.
'Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall,' Rajeswari wrote alongside the image. (Photo: ANI)
 'Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall,' Rajeswari wrote alongside the image. (Photo: ANI)

Mahbubnagar (Telangana): As a goodwill gesture, a Telangana police official babysit a child while the infant's mother wrote her exam at the Boys Junior College in Mahbubnagar here.

A heartwarming photograph of Head Constable Mujeeb-ur-Rehman trying to comfort the crying baby outside the exam centre went viral after it was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rema Rajeswari.

 

"Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall," Rajeswari wrote alongside the image.

Rahman, who is posted at Moosapet police station, was deployed at the examination centre at the college as part of the security arrangement for the police constable examination on Sunday.

Tags: telangana police, police babysit child, viral photograph, rema rajeswari, mujeeb-ur-rehman
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maryland zoo builds Lego-wheelchair for turtle with broken shell

Fraess says no one makes turtle-sized wheelchairs, so he sent sketches to a friend who's a Lego enthusiast. (Photo: AP)
 

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Om Puri

Riz Ahmed and Tom Hardy.
 

World Vegetarian Day: 8 benefits of eating vegetarian food

Vegetarians and vegans tend to be much more deliberate in their food choices and far less likely to binge eat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Car Sunroofs: The Dos and Don'ts

Honda played it smart by offering a sunroof in the WR-V, which played no small part in the crossover’s success.
 

JK Rowling's The Tales of Beedle the Bard to get illustrated edition

The Tales of Beedle the Bard was first published in 2008 in aid of Lumos, J.K. Rowling’s international children’s charity.
 

Nokia 5.1 Plus all set to go on sale in India at 12 noon today

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is a part of the Android One programme, which further means that users will receive quick software updates.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Family of Apple tech executive shot by cops meet UP CM, says have faith in govt

The chief minister assured family of all the possible help and also met the two daughters and consoled the family promising strict action against the guilty. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Air India to fly double-decker ‘jumbo’ jets to Kolkata, Mumbai from New Delhi

With 12 seats in first class, 26 in business and 385 in economy class, the 'Jumbo' plane will operate one flight per day each to Kolkata and Mumbai from New Delhi between October 16 and October 21, Air India said in a statement. (Photo: File | AFP)

Rafale deal ‘father of Bofors’, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said those who accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's relatives of receiving kickbacks worth Rs 65 crore in the Bofors deal are in power now. (Photo: File)

2 Telangana school boys set each other on fire over 'affair' with same girl, die

The investigators found beer bottles and mobile phones from the incident spot. (Representational Image)

Nirav Modi's assets worth Rs 637 cr seized from India, 4 other countries

ED said properties, jewellery, flats and bank balances are in India, UK and New York among others. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham