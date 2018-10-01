search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Family of Apple tech executive shot by cops meet UP CM, says have faith in govt

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 2:41 pm IST
The executive was shot dead on September 29 when he allegedly refused to stop his car.
The chief minister assured family of all the possible help and also met the two daughters and consoled the family promising strict action against the guilty. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The chief minister assured family of all the possible help and also met the two daughters and consoled the family promising strict action against the guilty. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: The family of a tech company executive, shot dead by a policeman in the Gomti Nagar area here, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and said that they "have faith" in the state government.

"I have said earlier that I have faith in the state government. This faith has been strengthened after meeting the CM. I have lost capacity to take a stand after the unfortunate incident, which should not have happened. It has shaken me. After meeting the CM, I have gained confidence that I will be able to fulfil the responsibilities my husband left on me," said Kalpana Tiwari, the wife of Vivek Tiwari (38).

 

The executive was shot dead on September 29 when he allegedly refused to stop his car.

Read: Lucknow techie dead after constable fires in 'self-defence', 2 cops arrested

"All my demands have been met. I wanted strict action against the guilty, a job, accommodation, expenses for education of my daughters and my mother-in-law. The CM acceded to all my demands," she told reporters.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma reached Tiwari's residence here Monday morning and take along with him Vivek's wife, brother-in-law and two daughters to the 5 Kalidas Marg residence of Adityanath for a meeting.

The chief minister assured family of all the possible help and also met the two daughters and consoled the family promising strict action against the guilty.

"The family is satisfied with the action taken. We will be giving all possible help to the victim's family including a job to Kalpana as per her educational qualifications. A relief amount of Rs 25 lakh, two fixed deposits of Rs 5 lakh each in the name two daughters of the victim and a Rs 5 lakh FD for mother-in-law has been approved by the CM," the deputy chief minister told PTI.

"I was in touch with the family members, who are known to us, and met them Sunday after arriving in Lucknow. The family members had been in BJP too in the past and they did not want politics in the matter," Sharma said.

The family wanted strict action, which has already been taken as the two accused were arrested and dismissed from service, he said. Two constables -- Prashant Chowdhury and Sandeep Kumar -- have been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with him at the time of the incident.

The two accused have also been dismissed from the service. His body was Sunday cremated at Bhaisakund in the presence of state minister Brijesh Pathak and local MLA Ashutosh Tondon and others.

Tags: yogi adityanath, vivek tiwari, dinesh sharma, lucknow police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maryland zoo builds Lego-wheelchair for turtle with broken shell

Fraess says no one makes turtle-sized wheelchairs, so he sent sketches to a friend who's a Lego enthusiast. (Photo: AP)
 

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Om Puri

Riz Ahmed and Tom Hardy.
 

World Vegetarian Day: 8 benefits of eating vegetarian food

Vegetarians and vegans tend to be much more deliberate in their food choices and far less likely to binge eat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Car Sunroofs: The Dos and Don'ts

Honda played it smart by offering a sunroof in the WR-V, which played no small part in the crossover’s success.
 

JK Rowling's The Tales of Beedle the Bard to get illustrated edition

The Tales of Beedle the Bard was first published in 2008 in aid of Lumos, J.K. Rowling’s international children’s charity.
 

Nokia 5.1 Plus all set to go on sale in India at 12 noon today

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is a part of the Android One programme, which further means that users will receive quick software updates.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Uzbekistan sign 17 agreements for cooperation in security, tourism

PM Narendra Modi and Uzbek President witness exchange of MoUs and agreements between India and Uzbekistan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rioting cases against Maharashtra right-wing leader dropped, claims RTI activist

The 3 cases against Sambhaji Bhide, also an accused in Koregaon Bhima violence, were filed in 2008 for allegedly vandalising cinema halls screening movie ‘Jodhaa Akbar’. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan nothing but 'chaprasi', says Subramanian Swamy

Swamy's statement comes after Swaraj on Saturday used the United Nations platform to highlight the serious issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and human rights violations in India. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi removed 'termite of corruption' to ensure inclusive growth: Naqvi

Naqvi made the remarks after laying the foundation stone of the first world-class educational institute for the poor, backward and minorities in Alwar. (Photo: File)

Goodwill gesture: Telangana cop babysits child while mother writes exam

'Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall,' Rajeswari wrote alongside the image. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham