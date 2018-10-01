search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Harassed for dowry by husband, in-laws, 25-yr-old Hyderabad techie hangs self

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 8:52 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 8:52 am IST
P Rupini, hailing from Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside, police said.
The woman got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April. (Representational Image)
 The woman got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman software engineer allegedly committed suicide in her house on Sunday, allegedly over dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, police said.

P Rupini, hailing from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside, they said.

 

She was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.

Rupini got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April.

In his complaint, the woman's father alleged that her in-laws started harassing her for dowry since August.

A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the woman's husband was being questioned, police said.

Tags: dowry harassment, software engineer, woman suicide
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Selfie obsession has led to 43 deaths every year since 2011

Scientists recommend no selfie zones, like those established in tourist spots in India, as a possible way to prevent such accidents (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravi Shastri's memes break the internet after India's Asia Cup triumph

The coach said India's biggest gain from the Asia Cup was the high standards of fielding the players have displayed all throughout the tournament. (Photo: AP)
 

Scientists discover Amazonian plant that can be effective against liver cancer

The study also found that the plant doesn’t affect healthy human liver cells (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Suzuki future-proof India by entering premium segments?

India is the biggest market for small cars in the world.
 

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

Nitesh Tiwari poses with clapperboard for Chhichhore.
 

Hyderabad sees fastest GDP growth; Chennai, Kolkata slowest

The Brookings analysis of Oxford economics data showed that Hyderabad ranked third across the world in terms of employment growth rate.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Wife objects to WhatsApp chat, Hyderabad man, his girlfriend commit suicide

A few days back, Kumar's wife suspected that he was regularly chatting with a woman while led to heated argument between them. (Representational Image)

Pakistan remarks on Peshawar attack dishonours kids: India

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Kerala’s hero fisherman laid to rest

According to Jineesh’s friend Silvadasan Antony, who is also member of Coastal Warriors, the bill at the hospital was around Rs 1.75 lakh. However, the hospital management decided not to charge a single penny and released the body after receiving information from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office about the role of Jineesh during the floods.

Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika releases ‘manifesto’

TVV general secretary Menchu Sandeep, said, In the name of rationalisation. the TRS government is taking education away for suppressed groups by shutting down government schools and colleges.

EC urged to stall ‘NOTA’ release

NOTA is directed by Anand Shankar. It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mehreen Pirzada, in the lead roles.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham