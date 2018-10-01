search on deccanchronicle.com
Devaswom Board to file plea on Sabarimala fiat

Published Oct 1, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the TDB to take immediate arrangements for darshan of women at Sabarimala.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to take immediate steps to implement the Supreme Court order allowing women at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, the Devaswom Board is likely to file a review petition in this regard.

TDB president A. Padmakumar who called on the Chief Minister here on Sunday, said that the board would take a legal opinion on filing a review petition at the SC. He also said that a meeting of the Devaswom Board to be held on October 3 would decide the steps to be taken in the wake of the SC order.

 

Later, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the government would not interfere in any decision of the Devaswom Board in the matter. The government also did not intend to impose its decisions on the TDB, he said.

It may be recalled that the TDB’s stand at the SC was against the entry of women between the age of 10 and 50 at Sabarimala. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the TDB to take immediate arrangements for darshan of women at Sabarimala. 

Visitors to Sabarimala will not be tourists, but devotees: Board
The TDB was of the opinion that the number of pilgrims could go up even by 40 per cent in view of the SC order and hence additional facilities need to be provided to devotees, which required time. 

It also pointed out that about 100 acre additional land would be required for setting up the facilities and urged the Chief Minister to take necessary steps in this regard. Mr Padmakumar told reporters that those who wish to visit Sabarimala would not be tourists, but devotees of the Lord. 

They would be believing in the rituals of Sabariamala. Hence a rush of women devotees was not expected. He also said that no one from his family would be visiting the hill shrine. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also demanded the government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

