search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP leader files complaint against Kejriwal over tweets in Apple executive killing

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 4:38 pm IST
BJP leader accused Kejriwal of 'promoting enmity on grounds of religion' and 'doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony'.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo had on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the killing of Vivek Tiwari, claiming 'the BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus'. (Photo: File)
 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo had on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the killing of Vivek Tiwari, claiming 'the BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay Monday lodged a police complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's tweets in connection with the shooting down of a tech company executive in Lucknow.

Upadhyay, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, sought registration of a case against Kejriwal accusing him of "promoting enmity on grounds of religion" and "doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony".

 

He filed the complaint against the chief minister at Tilak Marg police station. Police said the complaint was being looked into.

"We are seeking legal opinion on whether a case can be made out with regard to the complaint," a senior police officer said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo had on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the killing of Vivek Tiwari, claiming "the BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus".

Tiwari (38) was shot dead on Saturday by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow when he did not stop the car for checking. In a series of tweets, in Hindi and English, Kejriwal had slammed the saffron party over the incident.

"Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu, right? Then why was he killed? BJP leaders rape Hindu girls across the country? See it clear. BJP is not well-wisher of Hindus. If they have to murder Hindus for power, they won't think twice," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Tags: bjp, aap, ashwini upadhyay, arvind kejriwal, lucknow murder case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

8 baby crocodiles and 2 black pond turtles rescued from Nashik smuggler

The crocodiles were found to be malnourished, subdued, and weak. The animals are currently recovering at the Nashik City Police's Crime Branch office.
 

Women orgasm for 17 per cent longer while masturbating with a vibrator: study

Researchers expected that manual masturbation may take longer (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US, Japanese pair win Nobel Medicine Prize for cancer therapy

The therapy is designed to remove this protein "brake" and allow the immune system to more quickly get to work fighting the cancer. (Photo: AP)
 

Sony launches new wireless SRS-XB01 speaker for Rs 2,590

The portable speaker weighs about 160gm and comes in Blue, Red, White, Black, Green, Yellow colour options.
 

Ravi Shastri defends Virat Kohli's India during England tour review meeting with CoA

It is unknown that if skipper Kohli was a part of the discussion but clearly Shastri defended the team saying they were not outplayed. (Photo: AFP)
 

Maryland zoo builds Lego-wheelchair for turtle with broken shell

Fraess says no one makes turtle-sized wheelchairs, so he sent sketches to a friend who's a Lego enthusiast. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

States asked to identify Rohingya refugees, collect biometric details: Rajnath Singh

The meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Odisha was represented in the meeting by Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

UIDAI asks telcos to submit plan to discontinue Aadhar based eKYC

The Supreme Court, last week, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private companies to use the 12-digit biometric ID-based eKYC. (Representational Image | File)

Meerut cops ‘rewarded’ after assault video, transferred to CM’s home base

In the van, the woman was slapped repeatedly by a female cop, Neetu Singh, while others abused her and kept taunting her with questions like: 'There are so many Hindu men, why go for a Muslim?' (Photo: Scrrengrab)

Why NDA govt buying so few Rafale fighter jets, asks P Chidambaram

'They claimed that the fighter jet was cheaper...In that case they should tell how they (jets) are cheaper...They are not revealing,' the former Union minister said. (Photo: File)

India, Uzbekistan sign 17 agreements for cooperation in security, tourism

PM Narendra Modi and Uzbek President witness exchange of MoUs and agreements between India and Uzbekistan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham