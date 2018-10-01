Armed Forces will hit back hard, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that while India staunchly “believes in peace” and was “committed to taking it forward”, this would “not be at the cost of compromising its self-respect and the sovereignty of our nation”.

Recalling the 2016 surgical strikes, he asserted that the Armed Forces would give a befitting reply to any attempt to destroy the atmosphere of peace prevailing in the country.

In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address, Mr Modi said Indian troops had given a befitting reply to the “audacity of a proxy war” under the “garb of terrorism”.

The PM said, “It has now been decided that our soldiers will give a befitting reply to whosoever makes an attempt to destroy the atmosphere of peace and progress in our nation.”

The PM said India had never eyed someone else’s territory maliciously.