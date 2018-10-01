2 Telangana school boys set each other on fire over 'affair' with same girl, die

The investigators found beer bottles and mobile phones from the incident spot. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Two Class 10 students were burnt alive in an alleged clash over a girl in Telangana's Jagtiyal town, about 190 km from Hyderabad.

The police on Monday said they suspect that both students aged 16, set each other ablaze on Sunday night after consuming liquor.

K. Mahender died on the spot while Ravi Teja, who sustained critical burn injuries, succumbed in hospital.

Families of the boys claimed that a third boy was also present at the scene that has added a new twist to the case. The police were trying to verify the claims by the families.

The police said Mahender and Ravi were classmates at a missionary school and both were allegedly in love with the same girl who is studying with them in the same school.

According to reports, the investigators were analysing mobile phone data of both the minor boys. They allegedly poured petrol before setting each other ablaze.

The police were trying to ascertain if it was a murder or suicide.