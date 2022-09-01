  
Nation Current Affairs 01 Sep 2022 Price of commercial ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Price of commercial cylinder slashed by Rs 91.5

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 1, 2022, 11:10 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2022, 11:10 am IST
Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 with immediate effect. (PTI file photo)
 Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 with immediate effect. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 with immediate effect.

With this latest revision in prices, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,885, instead of Rs 1,976 in Delhi.

On August 1 too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, continue to remain steady.

On July 6, prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by Rs 50 per unit. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.

In the national capital Delhi, it currently sells at Rs 1,053 per unit.

Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT.

...
Tags: lpg cylinder price, cooking gas price, commercial lpg cylinder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

File photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (Photo: ANI)

NIA announces reward of Rs 25 Lakh on Dawood Ibrahim, Rs 20 Lakh on Chhota Shakeel

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a special session of Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal govt wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP legislators

INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, to be commissioned on September 2. (Photo: PTI)

PM to commission INS Vikrant on Friday

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi (ANI)

KCR, Nitish Kumar should focus first on retaining their CM seats, BJP's Sushil Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China hold Major General-level military talks in eastern Ladakh

Senior military officials of India and China held talks in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, focusing on maintaining security and stability in the region. (AFP file photo)

Two Jaish terrorists killed in Sopore encounter

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district. (Representational image: AFP)

SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag

A SpiceJet flight that took off for Nashik in Maharashtra from the Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi on Thursday morning returned midway to the city due to an 'autopilot' snag. (Representational image: PTI)

SC drops Kalyan Singh contempt case

Kalyan Singh (PTI file photo)

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->